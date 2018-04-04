Out & About Calendar for April 6, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Bearstock Music Festival
The outdoor concert will feature six local and regional artists, including Caleb Brown, Kim Meeks, Burnt Bridges, 95. Waves, Simeon and Some Kids. The family friendly event will also include food and merchandise vendors and free children’s activities. Free. (478) 301-4037. quadworks.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College St., Macon. 1-6 p.m. April 7.
Open Streets Macon
Nearly two miles of downtown Macon streets will become a paved park for people bike, play and re-imagine public streets can be used. Free. 478-335-1236. www.bikewalkmacon.com. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (from the Ocmulgee River to the Industrial District) and Cherry Street (from Cherry Street Plaza to Bernd Park). 2-6 p.m. April 22.
LIVE MUSIC
Chris Knight
Singer-songwriter whose work has been compared to John Prine, Johnny Cash and “Nebraska”-era Bruce Springsteen. $17-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 6.
Drake White and the Big Fire
One of country music’s rising stars. $15-$360. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 7.
90s Block Party
Relive the sounds of a decade with Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, Next, Dru Hill and Ginuwine. $42.50-$198. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 7 p.m. April 8.
Dweezil Zappa
Guitarist and singer. $25-$70. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 8.
Dylan LeBlanc
Singer-songwriter has an alternative county and American folk music sound. Also with The Artisanals. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 9.
Mike Farris
Americana sound with a vivid stage presence. $20. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 10.
Amanda Shires
Singer-songwriter and violin player. With Cory Branan. $16-$22. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 11.
The Duttons
Group performs a mixture of bluegrass to classical music and about everything in between. $39. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series
Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Young Artists in Concert
Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer University. Part of Third Thursday Organ Interludes series. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. A catered lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478.-745-1631 ext. 120. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon, April 19. Lunch at 12:30 p.m.
COMEDY SHOWS
Throw Back Jams & Jokes
Featuring the comedy of Chris Thomas, Hamburger and Shuckey Duckey. $25-$35. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 5 p.m. April 21.
THEATER
“Cosi fan tutte: Women are Like That”
The Mercer University Opera performs one of the most popular works by Mozart. $ 15, free for Mercer faculty, staff and students, and other students with a school ID. 478-301-2748. www.mercer.edu/music. Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Mercer University, Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 6-7 and 3:30 p.m. April 8.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 6-7 and 13-14. 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 15, 7:30 p.m. April 12.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical tells the story of the heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating relatives. $57.50-$65. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 14-15.
Met: “Luisa Miller”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:30 p.m. April 14.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. April 20-21 and 25-28, 2:30 p.m. April 22.
“Elvis from Vegas to Macon”
Jason Sikes performs the King’s music. $20. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 3 p.m. April 22.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
The Wal-Nuts, River's Edge and the Maloy Brothers. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Starry Knights Band and 7:15 p.m. Jerry Jackson Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “The Other Side of Hope”
Comedy-drama about current refugee crisis in Europe. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. April 8.
“The Case for Christ”
The true story of one man’s journey to solve the biggest mystery of all time. Free. 478-929-5795. christchapelwr.com. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. April 11.
“Love Beats Rhymes”
A struggling enrolls in a poetry class. $6, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m. April 12.
“The Little Mermaid”
One of Disney’s most beloved animated fairy tales. Free, popcorn and drinks for sale. 478- 752-1585. georgiasportshalloffame.com/site. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 21.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast
All proceeds benefit the Southwest High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. $5. 478-345-3018. Southwest High School, Family & Consumer Science Room (1008), 1775 Williamson Road, Macon. 8-10 a.m. April 7.
Run 2 End Alzheimer’s at the Landings
Includes 5K, 10.5K and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $30, $15 for 12 and younger. 478-922-6556. www.run2endalz.org. Landing Pointe Plaza, 1.6 miles south of Museum of Aviation on Ga. 247, Bonaire. 8 a.m. April 7.
Flea Market Spring Sale
Featuring household items for sale to raise funds for Historic Macon Foundation. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7.
Middle Georgia 5K Walk for Autism
Event is being help to raise awareness about autism. Free. 478-302-0662. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emory Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14.
EXHIBITIONS
Fired Works
Georgia’s premier exhibit of artistic and functional pottery. $5, $40 in advance and $50 at door for Preview Party at 6-9 p.m. April 13. 478-743-6940. www.firedworksmacon.com/. Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14 and 21, noon-4 p.m. April 15 and 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 16-20.
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet”
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibits run through April 14.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. April 11.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. April 11.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7.
ET CETERA
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7.
Special Needs Community Egg Hunt
There will be a designated hunt area with special "beeping" eggs for the visually impaired and a designated hunting area for all other participants. Traditional eggs will be available for family members to hunt. Free. 478-988-2760. perryegghunt.eventbrite.com. Rozar Park, 1060 Keith Drive, Perry. 10-11:30 a.m. April 7.
Genealogy presentation
The Central Georgia Genealogical Society will feature Sherrie Dukes presenting “Bring Your Family Tree to Life with Photos of Your Ancestors,” exploring the technology of digital photos and how to organize and upload them to family trees. Free. 478-987-7260. www.cggs.org. Flint Energies Conference Center, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 7 p.m. April 9.
Dragon Boat Races
canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m. April 28.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “Waiting in the Wings”
Theatre Macon’s production of Noel Coward’s play. Roles available for nine women ages 60 and older, three to dour women ages 30-50, and two to three men ages 30-50. Readings will be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are May 18-27. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 8-9.
