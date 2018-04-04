Meet an author, watch a play or see a movie in Macon this April

The Georgia Writers Museum’s next “Meet The Author” event will feature Kathryn Smith, journalist and author of “The Gatekeeper,” a book about Margaret “Missy” LeHand, who was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s right-hand assistant for more than 20 years. One of the President’s most trusted and influential staffers, LeHand is widely considered the first and only female presidential chief of staff.
Simon & Schuster describes LeHand as “ ... mischaracterized and overlooked through history ... until now.” In her presentation, Smith attempts to correct LeHand’s mischaracterization by appearing as the woman in period dress, while sharing little known facts about her power and influence as secretary and adviser to President Roosevelt.
Meet Smith at the Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton at 7 p.m. April 12. The event also features complimentary after dinner bites and a cash bar with wine, beer and White House martinis. Call 706-991-5119 or visit www.GeorgiaWritersMuseum.com.
Live on stage
Never miss a local story.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” one of William Shakespeare’s most popular works for the stage, opens Friday at Theatre Macon. The comedy about star-crossed lovers portrays events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, former Queen of the Amazons.
See “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. This production runs through April 15.
Films of the week
Next week’s Senior Cinema presentation at the historic Douglass Theatre is “Same Kind of Different as Me,” a 2017 Christian drama that stars Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Olivia Holt and Jon Voight. Directed by Michael Carney in his commercial theatrical debut, this film will screen at 2 p.m. April 11.
“Love Beats Rhymes,” a 2017 musical drama, is the Douglass Theatre’s selection for next week’s “Thursday Night at The Movies” series feature film. Directed by rapper and producer, RZA, the film is about a struggling rapper (Azealia Banks) who enrolls in a poetry class to impress her teacher. “Love Beat Rhymes,” which also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Jill Scott and Common, starts at 7 p.m. April 12.
Calling all actors
Theatre Macon is holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Waiting in the Wings.” Roles are available for nine women aged 60 and older, three to four women ages 30 to 50, and two to three men ages 30 to 50. Report to the downtown theater at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday to audition.
Future auditions will be held later this month for Theatre Macon’s summer production of the musical, “Mamma Mia.” Stay tuned.
Comments