Release your inner muse during The Art of Poetry series

Poetry plays a part in all of our lives, whether we claim to be a poet or not.
When it speaks to you, it’s poetry. For a little more than a year, Poetic Peace Arts has been dedicated to providing a stage for Macon’s art scene. We’ve faced challenges, with a few obstacles along the way, but we’ve never given up on building interest in poetry from the locals. It’s so much easier to travel to other places that have vibrant poetry communities, but I refuse to give up on my hometown.
Poetic Peace Arts has teamed up with the Douglass Theatre and collaborated with others to produce The Art of Poetry on First Fridays from 7–11 p.m. DJ Marley Marl will spin the sounds. The first one starts on April 6.
The headline poet will be the spoken word artist and actress Tamika “Georgia Me” Harper. She is a phenomenal poet who has appeared and performed on major stages, platforms and television networks. I can’t begin to tell you all about her in this column. So log on to www.georgiamethepoet.com to learn more about her.
Meanwhile, we are making a call for poets to audition as opening acts for The Art of Poetry headline poets at the Douglass Theatre on the first Friday of each month. We will feature a popular and mainstream poet as the headline each month. You can send your information to my e-mail below to audition as an opening poet.
Poetic Peace Arts and the Douglass Theatre have teamed up to generate more synergy around the art of poetry and to attract younger audiences to the historic Douglass Theatre, built by Macon businessman Charles Douglass, who is buried and has a family plot in Linwood Cemetery.
On First Fridays in Macon, just consider the Douglass Theatre’s annex a cozy, dimly lit coffeehouse and bar setting, with all kinds of eclectic artists and spectators in the building expressing themselves. We aim to keep a platform for poets to perform along with artists from other disciplines.
Our goal of bringing in headline poets is to inspire and motivate our town to nurture our poets. Then they can go out and become successful at what they enjoy doing, eventually making a livelihood out of art.
Yolanda "Y-O" Latimore is founder of Poetic Peace Arts and director of Like Water Publicity, a media and booking agency. You can reach Y-O at ylatimore@gmail.com.
