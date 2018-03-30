Popular passion play presents miracles and suffering of Jesus

With Easter comes seasonal performances of “He Touched Me,” a passion play presented by players from churches across Middle Georgia at United Community Church on Heath Road.
Written by Macon’s Wilma Andrews, the play was first performed in 1970.
“All along, I’ve just wanted people to see Jesus and what he did for us,” Andrews said of the two-hour play that she said depicts many of the miracles of Jesus and the last week of his life culminating in his crucifixion.
“As I originally wrote and have updated ‘He Touched Me,’ I’ve wanted people to know what horrible things he went through and I’ve wanted to tell it correctly. He touched so many lives then and he still does now.”
Though “He Touched Me” is performed in a 350-seat church auditorium by a cast of around 100 — with 69 having speaking parts — Andrews said the play is far from being a typical church production.
“The quality is excellent,” she said. “Drama was my and my husband’s world. I’ve insisted on quality in every aspect of the play and its staging. It is a real stage drama and not poorly done. The lighting is good, the sound is good, the performances are good — it carries the same quality throughout. And now the newest part of the play sweeps the audience up into a scene in heaven. I believe it’s a wonderful dramatic experience.”
Andrews said demand is high for entry to the show, which is free.
“When you walk in, you feel you’ve walked into Israel,” she said. “There are seven scenes set in Israel and one in heaven.”
It was only after her first trip to Israel with her husband, the late Joe Andrews, that she wrote the play. Many trips since have only added to her endeavor to bring Israel to Macon through the work.
Her husband was pastor of Macon Evangelistic Church for 42 years, then became founder and pastor of United Evangelistic Church. That church has now become United Community Church.
“He was the first to play the role of Jesus in ‘He Touched Me,’” Andrews said. “It’s now played by another Macon pastor, Caleb Newberry of Encounter Church. He’s absolutely wonderful in the part.”
Andrews said her passion play has been presented most years since 1970, making this an uncertain “40-something-years” it’s been done. She said well over 100,000 people have attended in Macon and that other churches and groups have performed it across the country.
“It’s a thrill for me to see people get so much out of it,” Andrews said. “I know I was born to write this play. I believe it’s an ideal way to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.”
“HE TOUCHED ME”
Where: United Community Church, 2411 Heath Rd., Macon
When: 6:30 p.m. March 30 and April 1, 8 (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
Cost: Free
Information: www.uccmacon.com, (478) 475-5012
