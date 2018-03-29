10 Days Calendar

Friday
March 30
“The Lantern Bearers”
One-act play by Marc Aronoff won Georgia College’s 19th annual Arts & Letters drama prize competition. $4, $2 for students. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu/artsandsciences/theatre. Blackbird Coffee Shop, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
The Peanuts characters in a much-loved musical. $20, $15 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Live Comedy Show and Music
Featuring Papa Black, Janet Dollar, the 3.5.7. Band and Dekeye. $25 advance, $30 at door. 478-747-8348 or 478-743-2587. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 8 p.m.
Happy Birthday Eric Clapton
Scott Sharrard & Friends play “Layla” and other love songs. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 31
Lunch and Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Bunny will be there. Free. 478-788-5941. libertyumc.org. Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon. 11:30 a.m.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
After the hunt, detective gear will be used to solve the Easter mystery. Refreshments provided. Free. 478-934-6460. www.gracechapelcogop.org. Grace Chapel Church, 269 Ga. 87 S., Cochran. 3 p.m.
“The Lantern Bearers”
Blackbird Coffee Shop, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Friday, March 30). 7:30 p.m.
Tinsley Ellis
Southern blues-rock guitar wizard performs. Also with Lamar Williams Jr. $15-$240. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 30). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 1
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 30). 2:30 p.m.
Festival of Praise
Featuring Fred Hammond, Take 6, Donnie McClurkin, James Fortune and Pastor Charles Jenkins. $38, $53, $68. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 5 p.m.
Monday
April 2
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Tuesday
April 3
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet”
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Wednesday
April 4
Caroline Aiken
Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist with a sensual acoustic style. Also with Max Gomez. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Thursday
April 5
Seth Walker
Blues-inspired and Gospel-drenched musicianship and singing. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Fundraiser: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” dress rehearsal
The dress rehearsal for Theatre Macon’s upcoming production will be a fundraiser for Macon/Bibb Citizen Advocacy. $25, includes 6 p.m. reception with live music before the play at The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-743-1521. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
April 6
Chris Knight
Singer-songwriter whose work has been compared to John Prine, Johnny Cash and “Nebraska”-era Bruce Springsteen. $17-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $12, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 7
Pancake Breakfast
All proceeds benefit the Southwest High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. $5. 478-345-3018. Southwest High School, Family & Consumer Science Room (1008), 1775 Williamson Road, Macon. 8-10 a.m.
Run 2 End Alzheimer’s at the Landings
Includes 5K, 10.5K and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $30, $15 for 12 and younger. 478-922-6556. www.run2endalz.org. Landing Pointe Plaza, 1.6 miles south of Museum of Aviation on Ga. 247, Bonaire. 8 a.m.
Flea Market Spring Sale
Featuring household items for sale to raise funds for Historic Macon Foundation. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bearstock Music Festival
The outdoor concert will feature six local and regional artists, including Caleb Brown, Kim Meeks, Burnt Bridges, 95. Waves, Simeon and Some Kids. The family friendly event will also include food and merchandise vendors and free children’s activities. Free. (478) 301-4037. quadworks.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College St., Macon. 1-6 p.m.
Drake White and the Big Fire
One of country music’s rising stars. $15-$360. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, April 6). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 8
Macon Film Guild: “The Other Side of Hope”
Comedy-drama about current refugee crisis in Europe. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, April 6). 2:30 p.m.
90s Block Party
Relive the sounds of a decade with Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, Next, Dru Hill and Ginuwine. $42.50-$198. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 7 p.m.
Dweezil Zappa
Guitarist and singer. $25-$70. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
