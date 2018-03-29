Out & About Calendar for March 30, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Bearstock Music Festival
The outdoor concert will feature six local and regional artists, including Caleb Brown, Kim Meeks, Burnt Bridges, 95. Waves, Simeon and Some Kids. The family friendly event will also include food and merchandise vendors and free children’s activities. Free. (478) 301-4037. quadworks.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College St., Macon. 1-6 p.m. April 7.
LIVE MUSIC
Never miss a local story.
Happy Birthday Eric Clapton
Scott Sharrard & Friends play “Layla” and other love songs. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 30.
OTIS
Quartet plays original, blues-rock music. $5. 478-741-9130. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. March 30.
Tinsley Ellis
Southern blues-rock guitar wizard performs. Also with Lamar Williams Jr. $15-$240. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 31.
Festival of Praise
Featuring Fred Hammond, Take 6, Donnie McClurkin, James Fortune and Pastor Charles Jenkins. $38, $53, $68. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 5 p.m. April 1.
Caroline Aiken
Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist with a sensual acoustic style. Also with Max Gomez. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 4.
Seth Walker
Blues-inspired and Gospel-drenched musicianship and singing. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 5.
Chris Knight
Singer-songwriter whose work has been compared to John Prine, Johnny Cash and “Nebraska”-era Bruce Springsteen. $17-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 6.
Drake White and the Big Fire
One of country music’s rising stars. $15-$360. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 7.
90s Block Party
Relive the sounds of a decade with Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, Next, Dru Hill and Ginuwine. $42.50-$198. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 7 p.m. April 8.
Dweezil Zappa
Guitarist and singer. $25-$70. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 8.
The Duttons
Group performs a mixture of bluegrass to classical music and about everything in between. $39. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series
Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
COMEDY SHOWS
Live Comedy Show and Music
Featuring Papa Black, Janet Dollar, the 3.5.7. Band and Dekeye. $25 advance, $30 at door. 478-747-8348 or 478-743-2587. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 8 p.m. March 30.
THEATER
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
The Peanuts characters in a much-loved musical. $20, $15 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. March 30-31, 2:30 p.m. April 1.
“The Lantern Bearers”
One-act play by Marc Aronoff won Georgia College’s 19th annual Arts & Letters drama prize competition. $4, $2 for students. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu/artsandsciences/theatre. Blackbird Coffee Shop, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. March 30-31.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $12, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 6-7 and 13-14. 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 15, 7:30 p.m. April 12.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical tells the story of the heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating relatives. $57.50-$65. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 14-15.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. April 20-21 and 25-28, 2:30 p.m. April 22.
Met: “Così fan tutte”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 31.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Clarke Kesler, Double Clutchin and Kirkland & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Coyote Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “The Other Side of Hope”
Comedy-drama about current refugee crisis in Europe. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. April 8.
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31.
FUNDRAISERS
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” dress rehearsal
The dress rehearsal for Theatre Macon’s upcoming production will be a fundraiser for Macon/Bibb Citizen Advocacy. $25, includes 6 p.m. reception with live music before the play at The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-743-1521. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 5.
Pancake Breakfast
All proceeds benefit the Southwest High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. $5. 478-345-3018. Southwest High School, Family & Consumer Science Room (1008), 1775 Williamson Road, Macon. 8-10 a.m. April 7.
Run 2 End Alzheimer’s at the Landings
Includes 5K, 10.5K and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $30, $15 for 12 and younger. 478-922-6556. www.run2endalz.org. Landing Pointe Plaza, 1.6 miles south of Museum of Aviation on Ga. 247, Bonaire. 8 a.m. April 7.
Flea Market Spring Sale
Featuring household items for sale to raise funds for Historic Macon Foundation. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7.
EXHIBITIONS
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet”
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibits run through April 14.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. March 28.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. April 4.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31.
ET CETERA
Lunch and Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Bunny will be there. Free. 478-788-5941. libertyumc.org. Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon. 11:30 a.m. March 31.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
After the hunt, detective gear will be used to solve the Easter mystery. Refreshments provided. Free. 478-934-6460. www.gracechapelcogop.org. Grace Chapel Church, 269 Ga. 87 S., Cochran. 3 p.m. March 31.
Genealogy presentation
The Central Georgia Genealogical Society will feature Sherrie Dukes presenting “Bring Your Family Tree to Life with Photos of Your Ancestors,” exploring the technology of digital photos and how to organize and upload them to family trees. Free. 478-987-7260. www.cggs.org. Flint Energies Conference Center, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 7 p.m. April 9.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “Waiting in the Wings”
Theatre Macon’s production of Noel Coward’s play. Roles available for nine women ages 60 and older, three to dour women ages 30-50, and two to three men ages 30-50. Readings will be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are May 18-27. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 8-9.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com. Do not send flyers or another attachments.
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments