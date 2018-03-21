10 Days Calendar

Friday
March 23
Comedy Show
Make plans to attend this hilarious dinner event hosted by Macon’s Mark Ballard. It features a roast/toast of Carolyn Crayton, the Cherry Blossom Festival founder. Anderson Conference Center. $40. 6 p.m.
“Ben Hur”
Charlton Heston stars in the famed epic tale set in Roman times. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
The Peanuts characters in a much-loved musical. $20, $15 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll. $35-$40. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
The Greyhounds
Austin, Texas, duo with a soulful sound. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m.
Saturday
March 24
Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival
The Middle Georgia Art Association presents the oldest arts and crafts festival in Middle Georgia, which draws hundreds of vendors from around the country. Mulberry Street. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
David Nail, Booker T. Jones, the Eli Young Band and Chaka Khan will rock the streets of downtown Macon. Cotton Avenue. and Poplar Street. Gates open at 3 p.m.; no re-entry after 6 p.m. $20 in advance or $25 at gate. www.cherryblossom.com. Rain or shine event.
Kate Campbell
Singer-songwriter whose critically acclaimed 18 albums form a bridge between country and folk music. Free. 478-994-1937. www.fbcforsyth.com. First Baptist Church, 95 W. Morse St., Forsyth. 7 p.m.
“12 Angry Jurors”
The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 23). 7:30 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 25
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 2:30 p.m.
“12 Angry Jurors”
The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 23). 2:30 p.m.
Grand Finale Glow
Grab a lawn chair and celebrate the final day of the Cherry Blossom Festival with the return of the balloon glow. Enjoy live music from Michelle Marshall, a Tina Turner tribute artist, as well as tethered hot air balloon rides. There will be vending on site or you can bring a cooler for snacks and drinks. Weather permitting. Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. (Park and ride locations with shuttles will be at the Museum of Arts and Sciences and the Kroger on Forsyth Road.) Weather permitting. www.cherryblossom.com. Free. 4-8 p.m. (The Fireworks Finale will move to Central City Park at 10 p.m.)
Monday
March 26
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Tuesday
March 27
Fabian Concert Series
The evening begins with solo viola music from Hsin-Yun Huang, followed by a performance of Schubert’s lighthearted “Trout” quintet, featuring Amy Schwartz Moretti on violin, Jeffery Turner on bass (principal bass of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and McDuffie Center Distinguished Artist), Elizabeth Pridgen on piano, and Zhihao Wu on cello. $15, free with any student ID. 478-301-5470. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, Mercer University, Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
March 28
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 8 p.m.
Thursday
March 29
“A Celebration of English Art Songs Throughout the Ages”
Art songs from Renaissance through the modern era featuring Georgia College’s Bonnie Von Hoff, mezzo soprano, along with faculty members. $5 donation encouraged. 478-445-8289. music@gcsu.edu. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 8 p.m.
Cordovas
Nashville-based band featuring Macon native Jon Loyd on keyboard. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
March 30
“The Lantern Bearers”
One-act play by Marc Aronoff won Georgia College’s 19th annual Arts & Letters drama prize competition. $4, $2 for students. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu/artsandsciences/theatre. Blackbird Coffee Shop, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 8 p.m.
Live Comedy Show and Music
Featuring Papa Black, Janet Dollar, the 3.5.7. Band and Dekeye. $25 advance, $30 at door. 478-747-8348 or 478-743-2587. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 31
Lunch and Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Bunny will be there. Free. 478-788-5941. libertyumc.org. Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon. 11:30 a.m.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
After the hunt, detective gear will be used to solve the Easter mystery. Refreshments provided. Free. 478-934-6460. www.gracechapelcogop.org. Grace Chapel Church, 269 Ga. 87 S., Cochran. 3 p.m.
“The Lantern Bearers”
Blackbird Coffee Shop, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Friday, March 30). 7:30 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 1
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, March 23). 2:30 p.m.
