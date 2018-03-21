Bluesy-soul blend is rocking at The Rookery

When you hear Greyhounds, you’ll always hear Anthony Farrell and Andrew Trube.
Farrell is on keyboards ringing out melodies and atmospheric backgrounds with his right hand while laying down impressive bass lines with his left. Trube plays his trusty Sears and Roebuck Silvertone guitar from back in the day — way back in the day — using fingers only, no pick, dealing raw, jangly leads and punctuating rhythm licks.
Vocally, Farrell conjures soulful sounds both smooth and gruff from somewhere deep to ride on the music while Trube drops in harmonies or takes the spotlight sounding a little more like an east Texas crooner.
But then he is from east Texas.
As for a drummer, that’s another story.
“We’re the Spinal Tap of what we do,” Trube said in a phone interview from the band’s home base in Austin, Texas. “Like Spinal Tap in the movie we keep losing drummers but fortunately ours don’t spontaneously combust like theirs so we’re lucky that way. Ours are just so good they get hired away. I’m worried now because our drummer, Ed Miles, is just so incredible.”
On the road, Greyhounds headlines tours but has opened for acts like 2009 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and for the Tedeschi Trucks Band. And they’ve served as long-time touring sidemen for the likes of JJ Grey & Mofro.
At home in Austin, Trube said they write songs for other artists — Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks have used their songs — and run a studio where cool Austin music-scene stuff happens. Like recently the recorded four songs for legendary Austin guitarist Carolyn Wonderwall in conjunction with her becoming the new guitarist for the even more legendary John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.
But, Trube said, they practice very little at home.
“We just play all the time,” he said. “That’s what we love and we have a very real connection with our audience through music that’s straightforward without much processing. We don’t have a standard set list but walk in a place, feel the vibe, and decide then what to play. We’re not unprepared, we’re just spontaneous and real.”
Farrell and Trube are regulars playing Macon as Greyhounds and as sidemen. And Trube said Greyhounds has an affinity for Macon and Georgia because of its influences on them from soul and R&B greats to blues and guitar greats to musicians more difficult to describe like the late-Bruce Hampton, founder of Atlanta’s avant-garde rock outfit, Hampton Grease Band. “We like wearing suits on stage like Hampton because of being so blown away by him,” he said.
Greyhounds’ new album, “Cheyenne Valley Drive,” releases April 6, not in time for their Rookery-Creek Stage show. But Trube said they’ll be playing plenty of the new tunes with lots of music available to take home.
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Greyhounds
Where: The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon
When: 11 p.m. March 23
Cost: $10
Information: 478-746-8658, www.rookerymacon.com, www.greyhoundsmusic.com.
