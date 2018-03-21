Cherry Blossom takes center stage, but there’s plenty to do elsewhere

The Cherry Blossom Festival closes this weekend, but there are lots of activities yet to enjoy.
Friday’s lineup includes the Founders Day Celebration on Third Street, which offers free food, entertainment, and carriage rides, and an Award-Winning Gospel Extravaganza at Mercer University tonight.
Saturday features Macon’s largest public art installation at the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival in Tattnall Square Park and the Middle Georgia Art Association’s Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival downtown. There’s also Arena Football Saturday night featuring the region’s newest professional sports team, Georgia Doom, in their first-ever game at the Macon Coliseum. (Yes, there’s pro football here in the spring!)
Bring a lawn chair to Wesleyan College on Sunday for an afternoon concert with live music provided by Macon’s own Michelle Marshall, a Tina Turner tribute artist, who returns to the festival to perform all of your favorite TT tunes. The evening and the festival culminate with the Balloon Glow and Fireworks Finale, although they’re in different locations.
More festivals galore
Don’t fret if you’re not in Macon to attend the annual CBF here, because if you’re in Georgia, you’ll probably be near one of these!
The Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival offers culinary specialties from local and regional restaurants, chefs and culinary talent who will pair food with more than 200 wines. There will be an eclectic mix of performers, visual artists, a silent auction and more. Friday through Sunday at the Ritz Carlton in Greensboro.
The Fire Ant Festival features a fire ant calling contest, a giant fire ant maze, carnival, arts, crafts, fireworks, live music, photo and art contests, health fair, BBQ cookoff, and more. Friday and Saturday in Ashburn’s Heritage Park.
The Cherry Blossom Festival in Conyers offers live music on multiple stages, art and craft booths, children's activities and food courts. Saturday and Sunday at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The Savannah Music Festival, which brings more than 500 of the world’s finest musicians to coastal Georgia, begins next Thursday. This year’s festival highlights many genres, including African, Americana, funk, bluegrass, classical and more. The two-week festival runs through April 14.
A special reminder …
Make your submissions for two Jazz Association of Macon scholarships before the March 31 application deadline. The Bob Barnette Memorial Music Scholarship is for students in middle school and high, and the Young Jazz Musician Scholarship helps high school seniors or first year college students. Apply online at www.maconjazz.org/scholarship
