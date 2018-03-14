Out & About Calendar for March 16, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Cherry Blossom Festival
See our special festival section with calendar and a closer look at some of the top events in the Jan. 16 edition of The Telegraph.
LIVE MUSIC
CBDB
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll jam-band from Alabama. With The Orange Constant. $10-$12. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 9 p.m. March 16.
2 Finger Jester
Some shamrock ‘n’ roll to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 478-477-0717. www.billysclubhouse.com. Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, Macon. 10 p.m. March 17.
Forte Handbell Quartet
Group is touring Southeastern U.S. to promote “Rethink Possible.” Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. March 18.
Brasil Guitar Duo
Performing of classical and world-music. Presented by Macon Concert Association. $25 adults, $10 students. 478-301-5470. Burden Parlor, Olive Swann Porter Building, Wesleyan College. 7:30 p.m. March 20.
Michelle Malone
Atlanta singer/songwriter/guitarist. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 21.
Drive-By Truckers
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll. $35-$40. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 23.
The Greyhounds
Austin, Texas, duo with a soulful sound. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m. March 23.
Cordovas
Nashville-based band featuring Macon native Jon Loyd on keyboard. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 29.
OTIS
Quartet plays original, blues-rock music. $5. 478-741-9130. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. March 30.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano
Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. March 18.
COMEDY SHOWS
Live Comedy Show and Music
Featuring Papa Black, Janet Dollar, the 3.5.7. Band and Dekeye. $25 advance, $30 at door. 478-747-8348 or 478-743-2587. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 8 p.m. March 30.
THEATER
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 23-24, 2:30 p.m. March 18 and 25.
“Photograph 51”
The story of scientist Rosalind Franklin, who was instrumental in the discovery of double helix and DNA. For mature audiences. $14, $10 for seniors. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu/artsandsciences/theatre. Black Box Theatre, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. March 16.
National Theatre Live: “Hamlet”
Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. 3 p.m. March 18.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $12, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 6-7 and 13-14. 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 15, 7:30 p.m. April 12.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical tells the story of the heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating relatives. $57.50-$65. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 14-15.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. April 20-21 and 25-28, 2:30 p.m. April 22.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Trinity Gospel, Appalachian Travelers and Kirkland & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Still Cruisin’ Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Ben Hur”
Charlton Heston stars in the famed epic tale set in Roman times. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. March 23.
Macon Film Guild: “The Other Side of Hope”
Comedy-drama about current refugee crisis in Europe. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. April 8.
FUNDRAISERS
Yard sale
Bargains available to help raise money for shipping Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes. 478-397-8614. PPK Baptist Church, 8964 Thomaston Road, Macon. 8 a.m.-noon March 17.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
The dress rehearsal for Theatre Macon’s upcoming production will be a fundraiser for Macon/Bibb Citizen Advocacy. $25, includes 6 p.m. reception with live music before the play at The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-743-1521. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 5.
Pancake Breakfast
All proceeds benefit the Southwest High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. $5. 478-345-3018. Southwest High School, Family & Consumer Science Room (1008), 1775 Williamson Road, Macon. 8-10 a.m. April 7.
Run 2 End Alzheimer’s at the Landings
Includes 5K, 10.5K and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $30, $15 for 12 and younger. 478-922-6556. www.run2endalz.org. Landing Pointe Plaza, 1.6 miles south of Museum of Aviation on Ga. 247, Bonaire. 8 a.m. April 7.
Flea Market Spring Sale
Featuring household items for sale to raise funds for Historic Macon Foundation. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7.
EXHIBITIONS
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Through March 23.
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet”
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibits run through April 14.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. March 21.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. March 23.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Children’s Dinner Theater
“Barabbas and Jesus: A Choice Is Made” will be performed as a food and supply drive for Rosa Taylor Elementary School. Free. 478-477-6646. northminstermacon.org/events/Childrens-theater. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon. 5:30 p.m. March 18.
ET CETERA
Tours of St. Joseph Catholic Church
Visit a beautiful Romanesque, Neo-Gothic style church that was dedicated in 1903. Free. 478-477-7546 or 478-361-7976. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16 and 19-23, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 17 and 24.
Spring Spirit Stroll
Guided walking tour through Riverside Cemetery features actors portraying Macon’s most famous (and infamous) former residents sharing their incredible stories. $10, children 5 and younger free. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. March 16-18 and 22-25.
Victorian Tea
Step back in time and enjoy the gracious art of afternoon tea in the beautiful setting of an 1910 Tudor styled mansion designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. $15, $6 for children younger than 12 with an adult. Make reservations at 478-742-0921. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon, 730 College St., Macon. 2-4 p.m. March 20.
Lunch and Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Bunny will be there. Free. 478-788-5941. libertyumc.org. Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon. 11:30 a.m. March 31.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
After the hunt, detective gear will be used to solve the Easter mystery. Refreshments provided. Free. 478-934-6460. www.gracechapelcogop.org. Grace Chapel Church, 269 Ga. 87 S., Cochran. 3 p.m. March 31.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
“Whatever” exhibit
There is no theme, but the work must be new and not shown in this gallery before. The exhibit is open to work in any medium. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. March 13. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs March 16-April 14.
Auditions for “Waiting in the Wings”
Theatre Macon’s production of Noel Coward’s play. Roles available for nine women ages 60 and older, three to dour women ages 30-50, and two to three men ages 30-50. Readings will be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are May 18-27. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 8-9.
