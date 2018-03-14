10 Days Calendar

Friday
March 16
Cherry Blossom Festival begins
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
“Photograph 51”
The story of scientist Rosalind Franklin, who was instrumental in the discovery of double helix and DNA. For mature audiences. $14, $10 for seniors. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu/artsandsciences/theatre. Black Box Theatre, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
“Whatever” and “Cats of Our Planet” opening reception
A juried exhibit along with a solo photography exhibit by Tom Ellington. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.
CBDB
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll jam-band from Alabama. With The Orange Constant. $10-$12. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 9 p.m.
Saturday
March 17
“12 Angry Jurors”
The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 16). 7:30 p.m.
2 Finger Jester
Some shamrock ‘n’ roll to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 478-477-0717. www.billysclubhouse.com. Billy's Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, Macon. 10 p.m.
Sunday
March 18
“12 Angry Jurors”
The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, March 16). 2:30 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “Hamlet”
Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. 3 p.m.
Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano
Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.
Forte Handbell Quartet
Group is touring Southeastern U.S. to promote “Rethink Possible.” Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.
Children’s Dinner Theater
“Barabbas and Jesus: A Choice Is Made” will be performed as a food and supply drive for Rosa Taylor Elementary School. Free. 478-477-6646. northminstermacon.org/events/Childrens-theater. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon. 5:30 p.m.
Monday
March 19
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Tuesday
March 20
Victorian Tea
Step back in time and enjoy the gracious art of afternoon tea in the beautiful setting of an 1910 Tudor styled mansion designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. $15, $6 for children younger than 12 with an adult. Make reservations at 478-742-0921. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon, 730 College St., Macon. 2-4 p.m.
Brasil Guitar Duo
Performing of classical and world-music. Presented by Macon Concert Association. $25 adults, $10 students. 478-301-5470. Burden Parlor, Olive Swann Porter Building, Wesleyan College. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
March 21
Michelle Malone
Atlanta singer/songwriter/guitarist. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
March 22
Tours of St. Joseph Catholic Church
Visit a beautiful Romanesque, Neo-Gothic style church that was dedicated in 1903. Free. 478-477-7546 or 478-361-7976. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday
March 23
“Ben Hur”
Charlton Heston stars in the famed epic tale set in Roman times. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers
Progressive rock ‘n’ roll. $35-$40. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
The Greyhounds
Austin, Texas, duo with a soulful sound. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m.
Saturday
March 24
Spring Spirit Stroll
Guided walking tour through Riverside Cemetery features actors portraying Macon’s most famous (and infamous) former residents sharing their incredible stories. $10, children 5 and younger free. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Sunday
March 25
Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale Glow
Grab a lawn chair and celebrate the final day of the Cherry Blossom Festival with the return of the balloon glow. Enjoy live music from Michelle Marshall, a Tina Turner tribute artist, as well as tethered hot air balloon rides. There will be vending on site or you can bring a cooler for snacks and drinks. Weather permitting. Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. (Park and ride locations with shuttles will be at the Museum of Arts and Sciences and the Kroger on Forsyth Road.) Weather permitting. www.cherryblossom.com. Free. 4-8 p.m. (The Fireworks Finale will move to Central City Park at 10 p.m.)
