Try to see at least one of these talented performers in Macon in March. We dare you

Macon’s got talent.
That’s the best way to describe the offerings of the next two weeks. Add in the Cherry Blossom Festival, and it’s plain that we’re in for quite a March. It will not be going out like the proverbial lamb.
Friday night at Mercer University's Hawkins Arena, Macon Pops presents “Latin Pop Revolution” featuring special guest Christina Souza.
That same night, the Middle Georgia Art Association will open “Whatever” (which means what it says) and a photography exhibition by Tom Ellington, “Cats of Our Planet.” Note that the art association is also the sponsor of the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival on March 24 and 25.
Never miss a local story.
Saturday evening will bring “An Evening with Ryan Mims,” billed as “one of Macon’s newest, young and talented singer/songwriters.” This concert at Theatre Macon is a benefit for the theater’s endowment campaign.
More local talent will be on display March 22 when international pianist Louise Barfield performs at Little Carnegie of the South, celebrating 15 years of performance and exhibits. On display at the concert will be photography by Macon’s Logan White (now based in Los Angeles) and paintings by Wesleyan College professor Libby Bailey. While Barfield will perform on a restored 1857 Steinway, four other rare Steinway pianos will be on display.
Also on March 22 is a benefit concert for the Central High School orchestra. Director Jaris Tobler and a strings group from Central recently performed at the Macon Clean Community awards banquet.
On March 25, soprano Ibidunni Ojikutu and baritone Charles Wesley Evans will team up with collaborative pianist Susan McDuffie (one of the best-loved people in Macon) for “Soiree: Celebrating the Strength of Family and the Love of Home” at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center. Evans, a Central High graduate, is a doctoral candidate at the University of Iowa.
Earlier this month, the Morning Music Club completed the competition for the Joseph Maerz Scholarships. This year’s winners are bassoonist Aaron Lanning (a student at First Presbyterian Day School) and vocalist Caroline Cooke (a student at Central High School).
On March 27, Mercer University’s Fabian Concert Series will present Shubert’s famous “Trout” Quintet. Among the performers will be two local favorites — violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti (head of the McDuffie Center for Strings) and pianist Elizabeth Pridgen (the artistic director of the Atlanta Chamber Players).
I should also point out that the exhibition for student art work from Bibb County schools will be hanging at the 567 Center for Renewal until March 30.
Douglass schedule is hot
Several major HD broadcasts are due at the Douglass Theatre this month. From Britain’s National Theatre comes two of the most famous of Shakespeare’s works, “Hamlet” (with Benedict Cumberbatch) on March 18 and “Julius Caesar” on March 25.
Thursday Night at the Movies will bring us “Lady Bird” on March 29. A $6 Snack Pass gets you in the door, fortified with a popcorn and soda.
And there’s more: On March 31, the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD series features Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” preceded by an informative chat with Kenneth Hammond.
New face at Macon Arts Alliance
Nonprofit veteran Julie Young Wilkerson has been selected to replace Jan Beeland as executive director of the Macon Arts Alliance. She will be retiring after six years of inspired leadership. More about Wilkerson in a future column.
Comments