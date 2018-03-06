Two Macon women to be honored for their persistence and perseverance

The Douglass Theatre’s annual Women’s History Month Luncheon, “Nevertheless She Persisted,” will be held at noon Friday. The spotlight will focus on women who have accomplished their goals through persistence and perseverance.
Two well-known women of Macon will be honored during the occasion: long-time elected official and Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas and poet and arts advocate Y-O Latimore.
The keynote speech will be delivered by Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the president and dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine. Rice, a renowned infertility specialist, is the first woman and sixth president to lead the free standing medical institution based in Atlanta.
Racing and fundraising
Want to support one of our region’s most important nonprofit organizations and have a chance to win $1,000 at the same time? You have an opportunity to achieve both Saturday at the Ocmulgee Duck Dash, when thousands of rubber ducks will race at Amerson River Park. The event, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon.
Lend your support of this sanctioned Cherry Blossom Festival pre-event by adopting your duck online at www.ocmulgeeduckdash.org, or you can make your selection at the race from 10-11 a.m. You don’t have to be present to receive the prize if your adopted duck wins.
Films of the week
The Douglass Theatre is offering back-to-back days of highly-acclaimed, award-nominated films next week.
“Lady Sings the Blues,” the 1972 biopic about jazz singer Billie Holiday, starring Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams, is the free senior cinema offering at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” the 2017 drama loosely based on the true story about a woman who rents billboards to call attention to her daughter’s unsolved murder, is showing at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Musician scholarships
The Jazz Association of Macon is accepting applications for two scholarship programs.
The Young Jazz Musician Scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school student who has demonstrated proficiency in jazz as an instrumentalist or vocalist.
The Bob Barnette Memorial Music Scholarship — for middle or high school students living in Bibb, Jones, Monroe or Houston counties — provides funds to purchase music instruments or to pay for music education.
Visit www.maconjazz.org for complete details about these scholarships. Submit your application soon, because the deadline to apply for both scholarships is March 31.
