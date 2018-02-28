10 Days Calendar

Friday
March 2
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Thousands of books for nearly every taste. Free admittance. 745-2422. www.friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
“Cabaret”
The Tony Award-winning 1966 musical, featuring the Georgia College Jazz Band. For mature audiences only. $16 for general audiences; $12 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty, staff and non-Georgia College students; $7 for Georgia College students; and $11 for groups of 10 or more. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
“Hairspray”
Popular musical performed by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. $18 adults, $12 students. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sister Hazel
Alternative rock band is touring to support their new EP “Water.” $25-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
An original comedy about a doughnut shop owner who must overcome his fears. $16, $14 for military, seniors and children. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 3
Undy Run/Walk
Racers are encouraged to wear underwear on the outside of their race attire as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the area on the body affected by colon cancer. Proceeds benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. $35 for 14 and older, $30 for ages 6-13. 478-471-6868. www.undyrunwalk.org. Race begins at Mathews Fitness Center, Wesleyan College. 9 a.m.
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Central City Park, Macon. (See Friday, March 2). 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“There is a Season”
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet performs classical and contemporary dance featuring pieces by guest choreographers Karen Burns, Stephanie Gore and Allison Gupton. Evening also features a guest appearance by dancers from Hayiya Dance Theatre. Advance tickets: $15 adults, $12 students and for groups of 10 or more. Day of tickets: $20 adults, $15 students. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Cabaret”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. (See Friday, March 2). 7:30 p.m.
“Hairspray”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, March 2). 8 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, March 2). 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 4
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Central City Park, Macon. (See Friday, March 2). 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
75th Anniversary Kickoff and Family Event
Commemorating the date Weston was renamed Warner Robins. Ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Free. 478-922-5100. cvb@wrga.gov. E.L. Greenway Center, 99 Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins. 1-4 p.m.
“Cabaret”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. (See Friday, March 2). 2 p.m.
“Hairspray”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, March 2). 2:30 p.m.
“There is a Season”
The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. (See Saturday, March 3). 3 p.m.
Monday
March 5
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Tuesday
March 6
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins.
Wednesday
March 7
Winter Arts Festival
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Thursday
March 8
Lilly Hiatt
Singer performs mixture of songs with Southern influences. Jimmy Lumpkin also performs. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
March 9
Pulaski County Old Book Sale
Find your favorite fiction writers alphabetized. Non-fiction and children's books also available. Most hardcover, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Book sale proceeds benefit the library. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Women’s History Month Luncheon
Keynote speaker is Dr. Valerie Montgomery-Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. $25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. Noon
“Macon Music Live: The Pioneers”
A local cast of musicians and actors portray the pioneers of Macon music history. $20. 478.955.5997. maconmusic.eventbrite.com and thecreekfm.com. Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
Saturday
March 10
Pulaski County Old Book Sale
M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. (See Friday, March 9.) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Appalachian Craft Fair
Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. www.byronumc.org. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Civil War Living History Weekend
Program demonstrates what life was like at Camp Sumter, the infamous military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Volunteer living historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. Free. 229 924-0343. nps.gov/ande. 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“Fancy Nancy – The Musical!”
In this children’s musical, Nancy and her friendsprepare for their very first school recital. $10 for children 16 and younger, $12.50 adults. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“Music She Wrote”
Music by female composers – including a piece written by Flannery O’Connor when she was a student at Georgia State College for Women. $5 donation is encouraged. Proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. music@gcsu.edu. First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty St., Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
Larkin Poe
Singer/songwriter sisters express their Southern heritage with a gritty, soulful sound. Zeshan B and the Bones of J.R. Jones also perform. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 11
Civil War Living History Weekend
496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. (See Saturday, March 10.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamor girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
