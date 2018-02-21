Out & About Calendar for February 16, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Big Bird Bash
Live music featuring 12 bands from Kentucky to Florida. $5. 478-765-2386. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. The Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., Macon. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 24.
Appalachian Craft Fair
Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. www.byronumc.org. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10.
LIVE MUSIC
Mother’s Finest
Long-successful Southern rock band. $22-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Grammy-winning hip hop group that has topped the charts. $32-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Corb Lund
Solo acoustic artist. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 28.
Derek Hoke
East Nashville based singer/songwriter. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 1.
Sister Hazel
Alternative rock band is touring to support their new EP “Water.” $25-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2.
Michelle Malone
Atlanta singer/songwriter/guitarist. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. March 21.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Rachel Eve Holmes, soprano
Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15, students free. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. March 18.
THEATER
“Rhinoceros”
Mercer University Theatre presents the absurdist drama by acclaimed playwright Eugene Ionesco. $15, $10 for Mercer students, faculty and staff. 478-301-2978. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
“The Cowardly Brian”
An original comedy about a doughnut shop owner who must overcome his fears. $16, $14 for military, seniors and children. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. Feb. 23-25, March 1-3 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Met: “La Bohème”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Cabaret”
The Tony Award-winning 1966 musical, featuring the Georgia College Jazz Band. For mature audiences only. $16 for general audiences; $12 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty, staff and non-Georgia College students; $7 for Georgia College students; and $11 for groups of 10 or more. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 3, 2 p.m. March 4.
“Hairspray”
Popular musical performed by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. $18 adults, $12 students. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2-3 and 9, 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11.
“Macon Music Live: The Pioneers”
A local cast of musicians and actors portray the pioneers of Macon music history. $20. 478.955.5997. maconmusic.eventbrite.com and thecreekfm.com. Tic Toc Room, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. March 9-10 and at 2 p.m. March 11.
“12 Angry Jurors”
A defendant’s fate is dramatically debated. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military, $10 groups of 10 or more. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 23-24, 2:30 p.m. March 18 and 25.
DANCES
“There is a Season”
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet performs classical and contemporary dance featuring pieces by guest choreographers Karen Burns, Stephanie Gore and Allison Gupton. Evening also features a guest appearance by dancers from Hayiya Dance Theatre. Advance tickets: $15 adults, $12 students and for groups of 10 or more. Day of tickets: $20 adults, $15 students. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. March 3 and 3 p.m. March 4.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Straight from the Heart, The Denton Family and Papa Jinx. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7:30 p.m. Ray & Wanelle & The Phoenix Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”
A look at modern innovative engineering marvels and a teacher who inspires students to pursue careers in science. Free. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base. 10 a.m. Feb. 23-24.
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Denzel Washington stars in a tale of a small-firm lawyer who moves to a much bigger firm. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamour girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. March 11.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Thousands of books for nearly every taste. Free admittance. 745-2422. www.friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 1-2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3-4.
FUNDRAISERS
Macon’s Cookin’
Several local restaurants serving small portions of their dishes. Participants include Parish, The Rookery, Satterfield’s, Edgar’s Bistro, and Piedmont Brewpub. Event is fundraiser for Rebuilding Macon. $50. 478-744-9808. www.rebuildingmacon.org. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Undy Run/Walk
Racers are encouraged to wear underwear on the outside of their race attire as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the area on the body affected by colon cancer. Proceeds benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. $35 for 14 and older, $30 for ages 6-13. 478-471-6868. www.undyrunwalk.org. Race begins at Mathews Fitness Center, Wesleyan College. 9 a.m. March 3.
Jay’s Hope Classic golf tournament
Proceeds benefit the Jay’s Hope Foundation whose mission is to provide support to local families battling childhood cancer. $600 for a team of 4, includes lunch, green fees, golf cart, a gift bag and the chance to win prizes. 478-238-6360. www.jayshope.org/classic. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive, Macon. 1 p.m. March 12.
EXHIBITIONS
“Drawn to Macon”
See the works of a diverse group of artists who have submitted their drawing projects for a juried exhibit and sale. The show also features sculpture by the late George O. Haskell III. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. Through Feb. 23.
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Through March 23.
Winter Arts Festival opening reception
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. Exhibit runs through March 10.
“Everything Old Is New Again”
The Heart of Georgia Quilt Guild’s 17th biennial quilt show, which includes a raffle quilt, raffle baskets, vendors and demonstrations. $7. 478-258-8766. The Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9-10.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. March 2.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24.
MUSEUM EVENTS
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Black History Month Gospel Concert
Featuring local choirs, praise teams and liturgical dancers. Free. 706-901-9603. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Jack Gafford
A dinner and concert with the popular country singer. $15 singles, $25 couples. 478-953-3090. www.centervilleunitedmethodist.com. Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 5 p.m. March 3.
ET CETERA
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 2.
“I Matter Too”
Black History Month program with panel discussion on conflict resolution in the community. Free. 751-9274 or 743-2587. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24.
“After” Valentine’s Ball 2018
A dinner and dance featuring AJ the DJ and the Swingin’ Medallions. $80. 478-973-1762. www.TraditionalElegance.org. Anderson Conference Center Ballroom, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Georgia’s Beauty: Past, Present and Future”
Middle Georgia State University’s spring garden symposium is hosted by the school’s Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens. $40, $20 for faculty and staff. 478-471-2780. Register online at https://eventpro.mga.edu/EventProConnect/Default.aspx. Password is SPRING. Professional Sciences Building, Middle Georgia State’s Macon campus, 100 University Pkwy., Macon. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24.
75th Anniversary Kickoff and Family Event
Commemorating the date Weston was renamed Warner Robins. Ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Free. 478-922-5100. cvb@wrga.gov. E.L. Greenway Center, 99 Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins. 1-4 p.m. March 4.
Spring Spirit Stroll
Guided walking tour through Riverside Cemetery features actors portraying Macon’s most famous (and infamous) former residents sharing their incredible stories. $10, children 5 and younger free. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. March 16-18 and 22-25.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
“Whatever” exhibit
There is no theme, but the work must be new and not shown in this gallery before. The exhibit is open to work in any medium. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. March 13. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs March 16-April 14.
