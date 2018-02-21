10 Days Calendar

Friday
Feb. 23
Macon’s Cookin’
Several local restaurants serving small portions of their dishes. Participants include Parish, The Rookery, Satterfield’s, Edgar’s Bistro, and Piedmont Brewpub. Event is fundraiser for Rebuilding Macon. $50. 478-744-9808. www.rebuildingmacon.org. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Denzel Washington stars in a tale of a small-firm lawyer who moves to a much bigger firm. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Mercer University Theatre presents the absurdist drama by acclaimed playwright Eugene Ionesco. $15, $10 for Mercer students, faculty and staff. 478-301-2978. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. 7:30 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
An original comedy about a doughnut shop owner who must overcome his fears. $16, $14 for military, seniors and children. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m.
Mother’s Finest
Long-successful Southern rock band. $22-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 24
“I Matter Too”
Black History Month program with panel discussion on conflict resolution in the community. Free. 751-9274 or 743-2587. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 3-5 p.m.
Big Bird Bash
Live music featuring 12 bands from Kentucky to Florida. $5. 478-765-2386. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. The Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., Macon. 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black History Month Gospel Concert
Featuring local choirs, praise teams and liturgical dancers. Free. 706-901-9603. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 5 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 23.) 7:30 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Feb. 23). 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 25
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 23.) 2:30 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Feb. 23). 8 p.m.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Grammy-winning hip hop group that has topped the charts. $32-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 26
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 27
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 28
“Cabaret”
The Tony Award-winning 1966 musical, featuring the Georgia College Jazz Band. For mature audiences only. $16 for general audiences; $12 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty, staff and non-Georgia College students; $7 for Georgia College students; and $11 for groups of 10 or more. 478-445-4226. www.gcsu.edu. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
Corb Lund
Solo acoustic artist. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Feb. 23). 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
March 1
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Thousands of books for nearly every taste. Free admittance. 745-2422. www.friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
“Cabaret”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. (See Wednesday, Feb. 28). 7:30 p.m.
Derek Hoke
East Nashville based singer/songwriter. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Feb. 23). 8 p.m.
Friday
March 2
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Central City Park, Macon. (See Thursday, March 1). 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
“Cabaret”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. (See Wednesday, Feb. 28). 7:30 p.m.
“Hairspray”
Popular musical performed by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. $18 adults, $12 students. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sister Hazel
Alternative rock band is touring to support their new EP “Water.” $25-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Feb. 23). 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 3
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Central City Park, Macon. (See Thursday, March 1). 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“There is a Season”
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet performs classical and contemporary dance featuring pieces by guest choreographers Karen Burns, Stephanie Gore and Allison Gupton. Evening also features a guest appearance by dancers from Hayiya Dance Theatre. Advance tickets: $15 adults, $12 students and for groups of 10 or more. Day of tickets: $20 adults, $15 students. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Cabaret”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. (See Wednesday, Feb. 28). 7:30 p.m.
“Hairspray”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, March 2). 8 p.m.
“The Cowardly Brian”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, Feb. 23). 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 4
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Central City Park, Macon. (See Thursday, March 1). 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
75th Anniversary Kickoff and Family Event
Commemorating the date Weston was renamed Warner Robins. Ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Free. 478-922-5100. cvb@wrga.gov. E.L. Greenway Center, 99 Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins. 1-4 p.m.
“Cabaret”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. (See Wednesday, Feb. 28). 2 p.m.
“Hairspray”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, March 2). 2:30 p.m.
“There is a Season”
The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. (See Saturday, March 3). 3 p.m.
