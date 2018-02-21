Macon’s Cookin’ brings good eats to one spot for good cause

Torn about where to eat Friday? What to eat? Who to go with?
Rebuilding Macon is making it an easy choice: get to their first-ever Macon’s Cookin’ event at one location, the Tubman Museum, and get many different food choices plus see all sorts of folks from throughout the community.
Added bonus is the $50 admission not only buys samples from a multitude of Macon’s best restaurants, it also helps the good-neighbor charity fulfill its mission to repair and rehabilitate houses for low-income Macon homeowners, particularly elderly and disabled ones.
“We’re an organization of volunteers helping others in the community and the idea for Macon’s Cookin’ came from a team of community volunteers,” said Steven Brantley, Rebuilding Macon’s development director. “It’s a way for us to bring the community together — bring people together — for a really good evening with all kinds of food. We wanted a community-centric event and one of the things everybody likes about Macon is the food so the whole idea just fits into place.”
A list of more than 20 area restaurants providing meal samples is on Rebuilding Macon’s website. Brantley said the dressy-casual affair is primarily stand-up with some bistro-style tables scattered throughout the Tubman.
He said the evening will also feature beer and wine samples and there will be a raffle and silent auction. There will be music by Josh Carson and Frank Malloy is master of ceremonies. Tickets are available online and at the door.
“Some of the restaurants provided recipes for a cookbook we use as a fundraiser so you might find some favorite dishes from their available to taste from the original source,” Brantley said. “However it works out, you’ll definitely have plenty of wonderful dishes to choose from and some you’ve likely never tasted.”
Brantley said a few dishes he knows will be featured and that he’s looking forward to include shrimp and grits, barbecue, turkey sliders and smoked chicken salad croissants.
And deserts, he said. He said don’t even forget about the deserts.
Rebuilding Macon has served the community for 25 years, according to Brantley. It rehabilitates and makes repairs and improvements to about 250 homes each year. Repairs include things like installing wheelchair ramps, making roof repairs and bringing homes to code. The labor of more than 2,000 local and visiting volunteers from schools, churches, business, colleges and universities gets the work done.
“The goal is to make sure everyone in Macon lives more safely and independently,” Brantley said.
Macon’s Cookin’
Where: Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Cost: $50
Information/tickets: 478-744-9808, www.rebuildingmacon.org/maconscookin
