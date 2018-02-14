Racial divides matter greatly in film at Douglass

The historic Douglass Theater continues its Black History Month Film Series with a free showing of “Mudbound,” an acclaimed 2017 film depicting the convoluted racial disharmony — and jagged harmony — of two returning World War II veterans, one black, one white.
“Mudbound” earned a 96 percent on the film-rating website Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for four Academy Awards and two Golden Globes.
Its Academy Award nominations include one for the film’s director and co-screenwriter, Dee Rees, for best adapted screenplay, making her the first African-American woman ever nominated in that category.
Based on the novel by Hillary Jordan, “Mudbound” is not always an easy film to watch, but officials at the Douglass said it’s definitely a rewarding one and one worthy of reflection.
Having premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and getting only limited release in theaters, the film’s on-screen presentation at the Douglass is a unique viewing opportunity for the original Netflix production.
“Each year during Black History Month we screen films that feature African-American actors and filmmakers and that have African-American themes,” said Gina Ward, director at the Douglass. “Our purpose at all Douglass Theater events is to present the Middle Georgia community with multicultural, life-enriching films, performances and events that entertain and have an educational aspect worthy of the Douglass as an African-American historical, cultural and architectural treasure.”
The Douglass was originally opened in 1921 and closed in 1972. It reopened in 1997 and is on the state and national registry of historic theaters.
Previous films in the February series were “Detroit” and “Marshall.” The final work will be “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” starring Denzel Washington on Feb. 23. Admission is free and Ward said attendance has been good for each film which, she said, has been sponsored for the past several years by Cox Communications.
“ ‘Mudbound’ is set in Mississippi just after World War II and its theme shows the history of two people of different races doing basically the same thing for the same purpose then how they’re each rewarded,” Ward said. “Each person watching films in our series will get something personal and unique from seeing them and one of my favorite things is to hear back just what people take away.”
Critic comments on “Mudbound” reflect not only the quality of the film and its makers, actors and cinematography and its dealing with racial issues, but also its presentation of veteran’s experiencing PTSD and women’s experiences and issues in the early post-WWII era.
“Mudbound”
Where: Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16
Cost: Free
Information: www.douglasstheatre.org, 478-742-2000
