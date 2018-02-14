10 Days Calendar

Friday
Feb. 16
Winter Arts Festival opening reception
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.
“Mudbound”
World War II veterans, one black and one white, return to rural Mississippi with they deal with racism and other challenges. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Mercer University Theatre presents the absurdist drama by acclaimed playwright Eugene Ionesco. $15, $10 for Mercer students, faculty and staff. 478-301-2978. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. 7:30 p.m.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Ladies of Interchange
Local show band that performs cover tunes in a variety of musical genres. $5. $15 for “Sip & Paint” event. 478-746-9191. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St, Macon. 6 p.m. Sip & Paint” 9 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 17
2 Finger Jester
Special performance by band to celebrate lead singer Mat Weber’s birthday. $5. 478-765-2386. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
“Sex Trafficking”
A production that provides awareness and a greater understanding of this inhumane act of sex trafficking across the country. $20. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 4 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 8 p.m.
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Damn the Torpedoes”
A re-creation of the popular band’s album. $25-$35. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 8-10 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 18
“Portraits and Poetry” opening reception
The show has been curated from works created during a workshop in East Macon by Yvonne Gabriel. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. 2-4 p.m.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 2:30 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 2:30 p.m.
“Hidden Figures”
Oscar-winning tale of African-American women working in NASA’s early days. Part of Tubman Museum’s Back Lot Drive-in Movie series. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 6 p.m.
Sozo Children’s Choir
A powerful worship experience featuring Ugandian singing and dancing with authentic African instruments and brief testimonies from the children and Ugandian adults. Free. 478-974-0002. Bethany Baptist Church, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Four female vocalists who embody the African-American experience. $29.50-$39.50. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30-10 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 19
Postmodern Jukebox
Act puts vintage jazz-pop twists on modern pop hits. $35-$165. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 20
“An Evening of 7-String Guitar with Brian Smith”
Guitarist demonstrates the seven-string guitar method and technology he uses to expand the instrument’s sonic possibilities. $10 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
“Monarchs Across Georgia”
Discussion about butterflies presented by Jackie Sherry, program manager at the Dunwoody Nature Center, as part of the bimonthly meeting of the Georgia Wilderness Society. Free. 478-477-3232. www.masmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 21
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 22
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
Jessie Smith
“Swampy” soul singer/songwriter from Warner Robins. Finnegan Bell also performs. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 23
Macon’s Cookin’
Several local restaurants serving small portions of their dishes. Participants include Parish, The Rookery, Satterfield’s, Edgar’s Bistro, and Piedmont Brewpub. Event is fundraiser for Rebuilding Macon. $50. 478-744-9808. www.rebuildingmacon.org. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Denzel Washington stars in a tale of a small-firm lawyer who moves to a much bigger firm. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
Mother’s Finest
Long-successful Southern rock band. $22-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 24
“I Matter Too”
Black History Month program with panel discussion on conflict resolution in the community. Free. 751-9274 or 743-2587. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 3-5 p.m.
Big Bird Bash
Live music featuring 12 bands from Kentucky to Florida. $5. 478-765-2386. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. The Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., Macon. 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black History Month Gospel Concert
Featuring local choirs, praise teams and liturgical dancers. Free. 706-901-9603. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 5 p.m.
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 25
“Rhinoceros”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. (See Friday, Feb. 16.) 2:30 p.m.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Grammy-winning hip hop group that has topped the charts. $32-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
