Out & About Calendar for February 16, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Big Bird Bash
Live music featuring 12 bands from Kentucky to Florida. $5. 478-765-2386. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. The Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., Macon. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 24.
Appalachian Craft Fair
Shoppers will find beautiful handmade traditional crafts by people living in the isolated mountains of Beverly, KY. Many handmade items for sale, including jewelry, woven place mats, pottery, handmade dolls, wooden toys, benches and more. Free admittance. 478-956-5717. https://byronbaptist.church. Byron United Methodist Church, 103 W. Heritage Blvd., Byron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10.
LIVE MUSIC
Ladies of Interchange
Local show band that performs cover tunes in a variety of musical genres. $5. $15 for “Sip & Paint” event. 478-746-9191. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 16. “Sip & Paint” 9 p.m.
2 Finger Jester
Special performance by band to celebrate lead singer Mat Weber’s birthday. $5. 478-765-2386. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 17.
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Damn the Torpedoes”
A re-creation of the popular band’s album. $25-$35. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 17.
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Four female vocalists who embody the African-American experience. $29.50-$39.50. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 18.
Postmodern Jukebox
Act puts vintage jazz-pop twists on modern pop hits. $35-$165. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
“An Evening of 7-String Guitar with Brian Smith”
Guitarist demonstrates the seven-string guitar method and technology he uses to expand the instrument’s sonic possibilities. $10 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College campus, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Jessie Smith
“Swampy” soul singer/songwriter from Warner Robins. Finnegan Bell also performs. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Mother’s Finest
Long-successful Southern rock band. $22-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Grammy-winning hip hop group that has topped the charts. $32-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Corb Lund
Solo acoustic artist. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 28.
Derek Hoke
East Nashville based singer/songwriter. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 1.
Sister Hazel
Alternative rock band is touring to support their new EP “Water.” $25-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2.
THEATER
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
“Rhinoceros”
Mercer University Theatre presents the absurdist drama by acclaimed playwright Eugene Ionesco. $15, $10 for Mercer students, faculty and staff. 478-301-2978. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, Mercer University. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17, 22-24 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25.
“Sex Trafficking”
A production that provides awareness and a greater understanding of this inhumane act of sex trafficking across the country. $20. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 4 p.m. Feb. 17.
Met: “La Bohème”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Hairspray”
Popular musical performed by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. $18 adults, $12 students. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2-3and 9, 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
The Parsons Redeemed. Kirkland & Friends and Flint River. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Jerry Jackson Band. 7:30 p.m. Curtis Scott Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Wiley & Sherry. 7:30-9 p.m. Ramblin Fever. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Mudbound”
World War II veterans, one black and one white, return to rural Mississippi with they deal with racism and other challenges. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
“Hidden Figures”
Oscar-winning tale of African-American women working in NASA’s early days. Part of Tubman Museum’s Back Lot Drive-in Movie series. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Denzel Washington stars in a tale of a small-firm lawyer who moves to a much bigger firm. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamour girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. March 11.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
“Monarchs Across Georgia”
Discussion about butterflies presented by Jackie Sherry, program manager at the Dunwoody Nature Center, as part of the bimonthly meeting of the Georgia Wilderness Society. Free. 478-477-3232. www.masmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Friends of the Library 50th Anniversary Old Book Sale
Thousands of books for nearly every taste. Free admittance. 745-2422. www.friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 1-2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3-4.
FUNDRAISERS
Macon’s Cookin’
Several local restaurants serving small portions of their dishes. Participants include Parish, The Rookery, Satterfield’s, Edgar’s Bistro, and Piedmont Brewpub. Event is fundraiser for Rebuilding Macon. $50. 478-744-9808. www.rebuildingmacon.org. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
EXHIBITIONS
“Drawn to Macon”
See the works of a diverse group of artists who have submitted their drawing projects for a juried exhibit and sale. The show also features sculpture by the late George O. Haskell III. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. Through Feb. 23.
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Through March 23.
Winter Arts Festival opening reception
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. Exhibit runs through March 10.
“Portraits and Poetry” opening reception
The show has been curated from works created during a workshop in East Macon by Yvonne Gabriel. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
“Everything Old Is New Again”
The Heart of Georgia Quilt Guild’s 17th biennial quilt show, which includes a raffle quilt, raffle baskets, vendors and demonstrations. $7. 478-258-8766. The Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9-10.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Feb. 22.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 17.
MUSEUM EVENTS
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Sozo Children’s Choir
A powerful worship experience featuring Ugandian singing and dancing with authentic African instruments and brief testimonies from the children and Ugandian adults. Free. 478-974-0002. Bethany Baptist Church, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Black History Month Gospel Concert
Featuring local choirs, praise teams and liturgical dancers. Free. 706-901-9603. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
ET CETERA
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 2.
“I Matter Too”
Black History Month program with panel discussion on conflict resolution in the community. Free. 751-9274 or 743-2587. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24.
“After” Valentine’s Ball 2018
A dinner and dance featuring AJ the DJ and the Swingin’ Medallions. $80. 478-973-1762. www.TraditionalElegance.org. Anderson Conference Center Ballroom, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Georgia’s Beauty: Past, Present and Future”
Middle Georgia State University’s spring garden symposium is hosted by the school’s Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens. $40, $20 for faculty and staff. 478-471-2780. Register online at https://eventpro.mga.edu/EventProConnect/Default.aspx. Password is SPRING. Professional Sciences Building, Middle Georgia State’s Macon campus, 100 University Pkwy., Macon. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24.
