Out & About Calendar for February 9, 2018

LIVE MUSIC
Ronald Campbell, bass baritone, and Susan McDuffie, piano
Campbell, a Macon native, will present a program of African-American spirituals. Part of the Music and the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Never miss a local story.
Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ, university organist, and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. Lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478-394-4720. stjosephmacon.wordpress.com. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon. Feb. 15.
Travis Meadows
Singer-songwriter with dedicated and growing following. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Postmodern Jukebox
Act puts vintage jazz-pop twists on modern pop hits. $35-$165. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Jessie Smith
“Swampy” soul singer/songwriter from Warner Robins. Finnegan Bell also performs. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Mother’s Finest
Long-successful Southern rock band. $22-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Grammy-winning hip hop group that has topped the charts. $32-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Corb Lund
Solo acoustic artist. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Derek Hoke
East Nashville based singer/songwriter. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 1.
Sister Hazel
Alternative rock band is touring to support their new EP “Water.” $25-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. March 2.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Adrian Gnam and Friends
Maestro Adrian Gnam, a former principal oboist of the Cleveland Orchestra, will perform and direct an array of double reed musicians in the performance of a variety of music from the Baroque to Contemporary period, including some special arrangements by Warner Robins’ oboist Nestor Jaenz. $15, students free. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Feb. 11.
THEATER
“The Carol Burnett Show”
The popular skits from the beloved TV are brought to stage. $18, $15 for active military, senior citizens and students with identification. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10.
“Beau Jest”
Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 9-10, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18.
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon Feb. 10.
“Amazing Grace”
The true story behind the world’s most beloved song. $57.50-$60. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Sex Trafficking”
A production that provides awareness and a greater understanding of this inhumane act of sex trafficking across the country. $20. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 4 p.m. Feb. 17.
Met: “La Bohème”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
DANCES
Valentine’s Dance
Hosted by USA Dance Greater Macon Chapter 6059. Complimentary salsa lesson by Debra Leathers. Light refreshments available. $8 members, $12 non-members and $5 students with ID. 478-442-7525. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-8:15 p.m. Feb. 10.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Forgiven, Rhythm Rambler and Zack Whitley & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. John Holliday Band. 7 p.m. Magnum Country Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Mark Hall & Filmore House Band. 7:30-9 p.m. Down the Hill County BandDrawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Marshall”
Chadwick Boseman stars in a biopic about one of the first cases in the career of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
“Glory”
The United States’ first all-African-American regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, fights during the Civil War. Starring Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Macon Film Guild: “Wonderstruck”
The tale of a Midwestern boy and a young New York girl, separated by 50 years, and the link that connects them. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Mudbound”
World War II veterans, one black and one white, return to rural Mississippi with they deal with racism and other challenges. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Denzel Washington stars in a tale of a small-firm lawyer who moves to a much bigger firm. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Film Guild: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”
A young London actor in 1979 discovers that his neighbor in his apartment house is onetime movie glamour girl, played by Annette Bening. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. March 11.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10.
EXHIBITIONS
“Drawn to Macon”
See the works of a diverse group of artists who have submitted their drawing projects for a juried exhibit and sale. The show also features sculpture by the late George O. Haskell III. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. Through Feb. 23.
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Through March 23.
“For the Love of Art” opening reception
The Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia celebrates the one-year opening of FAS Gallery. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. FAS Gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
“Spotlight on 3D Artwork”
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Free. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Exhibit runs through Feb. 10.
Winter Arts Festival opening reception
A judged exhibit featuring works on paper, canvas, panel, photography and 3D. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. Exhibit runs through March 10.
“Portraits and Poetry” opening reception
The show has been curated from works created during a workshop in East Macon by Yvonne Gabriel. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Feb. 14.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Feb. 15.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10.
MUSEUM EVENTS
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Black History Month Gospel Concert
Featuring local choirs, praise teams and liturgical dancers. Free. 706-901-9603. Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens St., Macon. 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
ET CETERA
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 2.
Wine and cheese tasting
All Saints Episcopal Church Women celebrate the 40the anniversary of their event that includes wine tasting, cheeses and breads, a silent auction, raffle and door prizes. $25. 478-923-1791. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd. , Warner Robins. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Pre-Valentine’s Party
The Southwest High School Alumni Association presents a night of fun, laughter and enjoyment. Semi-formal. Food provided. Proceeds go to scholarship fund. $20. 478-345-3018. The Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 310, Macon. 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 9.
Georgia Day 2018 Museum ALIVE!
Professional, costumed living historians will demonstrate and discuss the contributions of our nation’s armed servicemen and women from pre-history to modern day. Free. 229-276-2371. gastateparks.org/GeorgiaVeterans. Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. 280, Cordele. 11-3 p.m. Feb. 12.
The Central Georgia Genealogical Society
Program will feature Susie Jarrett speaking on “The Georgia Land Lottery and the Trail of Tears.” Free. 478-987-7260. www.cggs.org. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
“I Matter Too”
Black History Month program with panel discussion on conflict resolution in the community. Free. 751-9274 or 743-2587. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24.
“After” Valentine’s Ball 2018
A dinner and dance featuring AJ the DJ and the Swingin’ Medallions. $80. 478-973-1762. www.TraditionalElegance.org. Andeerson Conference Center Ballroom, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Georgia’s Beauty: Past, Present and Future”
Middle Georgia State University’s spring garden symposium is hosted by the school’s Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens. $40, $20 for faculty and staff. 478-471-2780. Register online at https://eventpro.mga.edu/EventProConnect/Default.aspx. Password is SPRING. Professional Sciences Building, Middle Georgia State’s Macon campus, 100 University Pkwy., Macon. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Roles for teens to adult. Readings will be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are April 6-15. Directed by Jim Crisp. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. Check for more info. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Call for artists
Entries are being accepted for the annual Winter Arts Festival, a judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia artists 18 or older and out of high school. Works in three categories, works on paper, canvas, panel, any medium; photography; 3D. 478-744-9557. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit will be on display Feb. 16-March 10.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments