Grab Bag band series giving a boost to local talent

“Grab bag” is one of those phrases that conjures up feelings of surprise infused with childlike wonderment, with a dash of reckless abandon thrown in for good measure.
What are you spending your hard-earned cash on? What the hoo-ha could be in that bag? Deep down, you hope it’s something awesome, like a new old-stock set of Lazer Tag, complete with the vest and the helmet. It could also be a pair of white tube socks or another copy of “Now That’s What I Call Music!” on compact disc, featuring everything from Hanson’s “MMMbop” to K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life.”
A better analogy: The term grab bag comes from a carnival game in the 1850s, during which a patron paid for the privilege of grabbing a bag without knowing the contents of said receptacle, all in the name of fun and discovering new things.
The Grab Bag series at the Hargray Capitol Theatre aims to do just that. Every Thursday in February will feature two local bands at the historic downtown Macon venue. The list of the eight bands that will perform during the series has been released, but no one knows which band plays on which Thursday. A $25 ticket grants access to all four shows, or a $10 ticket will buy you a single ticket.
Macon has built its reputation on being a music town, but if we as a community are honest with ourselves, we don’t always do the best job supporting live music. I point all of this out because this is much more than another show or concert series. It’s trying to foster a sense of community for both musicians and music lovers.
By trying to get the community at large to check out local bands, especially those that are unfamiliar, everyone wins. The local bands that work so tirelessly at their craft get a few more fans, and we get to experience and support local talent that we may not have come across otherwise.
It’s important to remember that all of your favorite acts started somewhere. This series will introduce you to something new, something different and something that you may actually end up enjoying.
Believe or not, our music town is bubbling up with plenty of talented acts that want your support. All you have to do is leave the house on a Thursday night this month.
Chris Nylund is a founding member of Field Note Stenographers, a collective of local musicians who write about shows in Middle Georgia. He likes books without pictures, good music and playing a variety of instruments with varying degrees of success. Contact him at fieldnotestenographers@gmail.com.
