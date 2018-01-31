Out & About Calendar for February 2, 2018

LIVE MUSIC
Willie Nelson and Family
The country legend comes to town, with special guests Los Lonely Boys. $48.50, $68.50 and $88.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 15 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Ronald Campbell, bass baritone, and Susan McDuffie, piano
Campbell, a Macon native, will present a program of African-American spirituals. Part of the Music and the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ, university organist, and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. Lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478-394-4720. stjosephmacon.wordpress.com. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon. Feb. 15.
Travis Meadows
Singer-songwriter with dedicated and growing following. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Postmodern Jukebox
Act puts vintage jazz-pop twists on modern pop hits. $35-$165. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
“Mad About Chamber Winds II”
Douglas Hill conducts the second edition of the 16th annual presentation of chamber music performed by small ensembles of the Mercer University Wind Ensemble. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Adrian Gnam and Friends
Maestro Adrian Gnam, a former principal oboist of the Cleveland Orchestra, will perform and direct an array of double reed musicians in the performance of a variety of music from the Baroque to Contemporary period, including some special arrangements by Warner Robins’ oboist Nestor Jaenz. $15, students free. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Feb. 11.
THEATER
“The Carol Burnett Show”
The popular skits from the beloved TV are brought to stage. $18, $15 for active military, senior citizens and students with identification. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-3, Feb. 9-10 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”
The club’s 57th annual music revue. $17-$42. Music, dancing, jokes, news and more. 478-301-5470. maconcivicclub.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-3.
“Marjorie at Midnight”
A disgruntled ghost finds fun with young ghost hunters. A Wesleyan Theatre Club production with proceeds benefiting the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter. $2 or donation of pet treat or toy. 478-757-5171. www.wesleyancollege.edu. Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 2-3.
“Beau Jest”
Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Feb, 2-3, 7-20, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11.
“ABBA Mania”
A re-creation of the Swedish pop group’s last live concert. $46.50-$51.50. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18.
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon Feb. 10.
DANCES
Valentine’s Dance
Hosted by USA Dance Greater Macon Chapter 6059. Complimentary salsa lesson by Debra Leathers. Light refreshments available. $8 members, $12 non-members and $5 students with ID. 478-442-7525. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-8:15 p.m. Feb. 10.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Starry Knights Band. 7:15 p.m. Coyote Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Detroit”
During the 1967 Detroit riots a group of police officers respond to a complaint with retribution rather than justice on their minds. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Macon Film Guild: “Wonderstruck”
The tale of a Midwestern boy and a young New York girl, separated by 50 years, and the link that connects them. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 3.
FUNDRAISERS
Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure
Dinner, dancing and silent auction to benefit the brain tumor program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $50. 478-361-3541. www.joshuaswish.org. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite A, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
Concert To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Featuring The Whisnants along with New Grace and emcee Jeff Cleghorn. Love offering accepted. 478-808-1604. Calvary Community Chapel, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
EXHIBITIONS
“Drawn to Macon” opening reception
See the works of a diverse group of artists who have submitted their drawing projects for a juried exhibit and sale. The show also features sculpture by the late George O. Haskell III. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2, with a reception from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Works by disabled artists
About fifty award-winning pieces of art from disabled artists across Georgia will be on display. Sponsored by Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Inc. and the Pilot Club of Warner Robins. Free. 478-333-5020. www.georgiaartistswd.org. Nola Brantley Memorial Library,825 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Feb. 3-March 23.
“For the Love of Art” opening reception
The Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia celebrates the one-year opening of FAS Gallery. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. FAS Gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
“Spotlight on 3D Artwork”
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Free. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Exhibit runs through Feb. 10.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Feb. 7.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Feb. 8.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 3.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Night at the Museum
A family event where history comes alive through re-enactors, storytellers, and presenters. Free. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3.
ET CETERA
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through March 2.
Wine and cheese tasting
All Saints Episcopal Church Women celebrate the 40the anniversary of their event that includes wine tasting, cheeses and breads, a silent auction, raffle and door prizes. $25. 478-923-1791. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd. , Warner Robins. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Pre-Valentine’s Party
The Southwest High School Alumni Association presents a night of fun, laughter and enjoyment. Semi-formal. Food provided. Proceeds go to scholarship fund. $20. 478-345-3018. The Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 310, Macon. 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 9.
The Central Georgia Genealogical Society
Program will feature Susie Jarrett speaking on “The Georgia Land Lottery and the Trail of Tears.” Free. 478-987-7260. www.cggs.org. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
“I Matter Too”
Black History Month program with panel discussion on conflict resolution in the community. Free. 751-9274 or 743-2587. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Georgia’s Beauty: Past, Present and Future”
Middle Georgia State University’s spring garden symposium is hosted by the school’s Waddell Barnes Botanical Gardens. $40, $20 for faculty and staff. 478-471-2780. Register online at https://eventpro.mga.edu/EventProConnect/Default.aspx. Password is SPRING. Professional Sciences Building, Middle Georgia State’s Macon campus, 100 University Pkwy., Macon. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Roles for teens to adult. Readings will be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are April 6-15. Directed by Jim Crisp. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. Check for more info. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Call for artists
Entries are being accepted for the annual Winter Arts Festival, a judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia artists 18 or older and out of high school. Works in three categories, works on paper, canvas, panel, any medium; photography; 3D. 478-744-9557. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit will be on display Feb. 16-March 10.
