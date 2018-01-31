10 Days Calendar

Friday
Feb. 2
“Drawn to Macon” opening reception
See the works of a diverse group of artists who have submitted their drawing projects for a juried exhibit and sale. The show also features sculpture by the late George O. Haskell III. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
“Detroit”
During the 1967 Detroit riots a group of police officers respond to a complaint with retribution rather than justice on their minds. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Free. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
“The Carol Burnett Show”
The popular skits from the beloved TV are brought to stage. $18, $15 for active military, senior citizens and students with identification. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”
The club’s 57th annual music revue. $17-$42. Music, dancing, jokes, news and more. 478-301-5470. maconcivicclub.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“Mad About Chamber Winds II”
Douglas Hill conducts the second edition of the 16th annual presentation of chamber music performed by small ensembles of the Mercer University Wind Ensemble. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
“Marjorie at Midnight”
A disgruntled ghost finds fun with young ghost hunters. A Wesleyan Theatre Club production with proceeds benefiting the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter. $2 or donation of pet treat or toy. 478-757-5171. www.wesleyancollege.edu. Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
“Beau Jest”
Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 3
Night at the Museum
A family event where history comes alive through re-enactors, storytellers, and presenters. Free. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 5-9 p.m.
Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure
Dinner, dancing and silent auction to benefit the brain tumor program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $50. 478-361-3541. www.joshuaswish.org. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite A, Macon. 6 p.m.
Concert To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Featuring The Whisnants along with New Grace and emcee Jeff Cleghorn. Love offering accepted. 478-808-1604. Calvary Community Chapel, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 6 p.m.
“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”
The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 7:30 p.m.
“The Carol Burnett Show”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 7:30 p.m.
“Beau Jest”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 8 p.m.
“Marjorie at Midnight”
Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 4
“The Carol Burnett Show”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 2:30 p.m.
“Beau Jest”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 2:30 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 5
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 6
“Spotlight on 3D Artwork”
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Free. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 7
“ABBA Mania”
A re-creation of the Swedish pop group’s last live concert. $46.50-$51.50. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Willie Nelson and Family
The country legend comes to town, with special guests Los Lonely Boys. $48.50, $68.50 and $88.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 15 First St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 8
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 9
“For the Love of Art” opening reception
The Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia celebrates the one-year opening of FAS Gallery. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. FAS Gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 5:30 p.m.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 10
Valentine’s Dance
Hosted by USA Dance Greater Macon Chapter 6059. Complimentary salsa lesson by Debra Leathers. Light refreshments available. $8 members, $12 non-members and $5 students with ID. 478-442-7525. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon.
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 11
“Company”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 9.) 2:30 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Wonderstruck”
The tale of a Midwestern boy and a young New York girl, separated by 50 years, and the link that connects them. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Adrian Gnam and Friends
Maestro Adrian Gnam, a former principal oboist of the Cleveland Orchestra, will perform and direct an array of double reed musicians in the performance of a variety of music from the Baroque to Contemporary period, including some special arrangements by Warner Robins’ oboist Nestor Jaenz. $15, students free. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.
Ronald Campbell, bass baritone, and Susan McDuffie, piano
Campbell, a Macon native, will present a program of African-American spirituals. Part of the Music and the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments