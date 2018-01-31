There’s so much to do in Macon in February. Here are our picks

Here we go folks. I promised that February always takes the prize as the most entertainment-laden month of the year, and in spite of some schedule revisions, 2018 is coming through in grand style.
Nobody can possibly take in even a fraction of what’s on the schedule. This weekend is a First Friday, so we can count on a good helping of art along with theater and music. The cleverly named “Drawn to Macon” at the Macon Arts Alliance comprises the work of a dozen local artists, plus a sculpture of the late George Haskell III.
At the Museum of Arts and Sciences through Feb. 18 is “Vanished in Plain sight,” featuring the photography of Curtis Hertwig, a small exhibition that speaks loudly to the influence of Macon’s past.
On stage, this weekend marks our final chances to see the Macon Civic Club’s 57th annual music revue. As always, proceeds from “Shake It Up” will benefit various community organizations. At Macon Little Theatre we have “Beau Jest,” a comedy about a nice Jewish girl, her boyfriend and her parents. The following weekend at Theatre Macon comes the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company,” a comedy that examines the virtues of marriage. Yes, it’s a comedy.
Coming up at the Grand Opera House on Feb. 10-11 we have “Amazing Grace,” said to tell the true story behind the well-known hymn. Also during February at the Grand are five diverse concerts likely to appeal to every taste. “Sweet Honey in the Rock,” a female African-American a capella group, is the one I’d like to hear.
Around the corner at the Douglass Theatre, the HD broadcast series from Great Britain’s National Theatre on Feb. 25 will feature “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Tennessee Williams’ sizzling drama about sex, alcohol and inheritance. This classic has special meaning for Macon, since the character Big Daddy is thought to be based on a Macon resident. Collegiate theaters aren’t producing as many of the classics as they once did, so the National Theatre series offers a perfect opportunity for teachers at the secondary and collegiate levels to expose their students to exceptional works.
Note that the Mercer University Opera production of “Cosi fan Tutte” slated for February has been rescheduled for April 5-8. And speaking of opera, also at the Douglass is another HD broadcast series — this one from the Metropolitan Opera. In February, the Douglass will host both Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” and perhaps the best-loved opera of all time (drum roll, please), Puccini’s “La Boheme.”
Also at the Douglass this month are the Macon Film Guild selection (“Wonderstruck”) and the Black History Month Film Series, including “Marshall” on Feb. 9. Given Macon’s sad history of race relations, this is a film that all of us will benefit from, especially young people.
In that regard, note another Mercer schedule change: The Robert McDuffie and Friends Concert slated for Feb. 24 has been moved to September at Beulahland Bible Church.
Scholarship auditions
The venerable Morning Music Club annually invests in the future of music by presenting a $2,000 scholarship in honor of a beloved Wesleyan College professor, Joseph Maerz. For application details contact maconmorningmusicbluc@gmail.com prior to Feb. 10.
