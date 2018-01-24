Venture out and get thee to something fun this weekend

The snow is gone, the Cherry Blossom Festival commercials have started on TV, and the 11th Hour Readers Choice Awards are open for voting, so you know that winter is almost over in Macon.
While you may feel that you have just caught your breath from all the holiday shindigs, playoff football tailgates and apple butter canning parties you attended, it’s all about to ramp up again. I’ve got tons of ideas for cool outings this weekend, so if you are not in your garage tinkering to build your soapbox derby car for the April 14 #DerbyDecade #SoapboxSaturday races, then grab your family or bestie and head out for a weekend of festivities.
Friday – Star light, star bright. ... Bundle up, grab your telescope and put some hot chocolate in your thermos. Saturday night you can join other amateur astronomers at the observatory at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The celestial beings will be featured in a planetarium show at 8:15, followed by some directed viewing with museum staff afterward. You may see a shooting star, planet moons or the passing blinking airliner. The event is free. Donations are accepted.
Friday – 8-10 p.m., Society Garden. If you’d rather gather around a warm fire, grab a craft beer and order in some food from Macon’s newest delivery service, KNG, or IVP down the street, then this event if for you. Macon’s famous international blues singer, Big Mike, will be tearing up the stage in the repurposed and tranquil former nursery. After a few cold ones you might want to belt out a few, but spare the crowd and google karaoke bar.
Saturday – Grab your lucky putter and get ready for some windmill challenges and dinosaur obstacles as Rigby’s hosts the First Inaugural City Putt-Putt Championship. Proceeds benefit the nearby Houston County High School golf program in its drive to make it to the state championships again this year.
There will be three shotgun start times: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the awards ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and range from $14 (8-17 years) to $18 for 18 and older. All participants get a $7 arcade card to blow on Skee-Ball, Mortal Combat and Pac-Man.
Saturday – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday Soul Jazz Brunch at the Rookery. This weekend features Greg Black and Friends. Knock back a Mimosa or Bloody Mary as you ponder your order. Trust me, it’s worth the wait. Then sit back to the soulful sounds of smooth jazz. And if you can’t get enough live music at the Rook, then watch its events page for announcements of what’s coming to the Creek 100.9 Stage.
Saturday – Keep the smooth going with a ticket for All That Jazz. Headlining this year’s fundraiser for the Tubman Museum is soul legend Peabo Bryson, joined by R&B, gospel and jazz singer-songwriter Regina Belle at the Macon City Auditorium. If you love the smooth R&B of the ‘80s and ‘90s, then you must throw on the old penguin suit or little black dress and swoon with the rest of us. AJ the DJ will spin during an after-concert dance party. Balcony seats are available at www.tubmanmuseum.com.
Back to your garage. Should you skip all these awesome opportunities, know that the awesome volunteer crew members of the Magnolia Soapbox Derby are excited about continuing the tradition of providing a venue for community competition, where the backyard tinkerer, the professional engineer and the inspired high school student compete for bragging rights, glory and swag as they race down Magnolia Street in all kinds of crazy custom race cars in April.
We want you to join us! Beginning this week, interested parties can visit our website at www.magnoliaderby.com and get all the details about new team build grants and returning team upgrade grants. Applicants will be asked to share a photo or video of their team and proclaim why their team is amazing and they love the Magnolia Soap Box Derby. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 9, with winners announced Feb. 12 on the Creek. Good luck. We look forward to seeing you there.
Chris Tsavatewa is the director of experiential learning at Middle Georgia State University and an overly engaged resident. You can follow him on Twitter @chiefchippy and criticize his grammar.
