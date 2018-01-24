Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle bring hits to gala in support of the Tubman

No one doubts multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peabo Bryson knows how to make a romantic duet soar.
It’s happened time and time again as the rhythm and blues artist has joined with the likes of Natalie Cole, Minnie Riperton, Melissa Manchester, Roberta Flack, Chaka Kahn, Celine Dion and Regina Belle.
Bryson and Belle’s version of “A Whole New World,” from Disney’s “Aladdin” earned them both Grammys. The two plan to make their duo magic happen at the “22nd Annual All That Jazz Concert & Ball” in support of Macon’s Tubman Museum.
Organizers hope sparks will also fly from the get-together of museum and community to further the Tubman in its mission to educate regarding the art, history and culture of African-Americans both within and outside the Cherry Street facility.
“Peabo’s music has been a large part of my life,” said Andy Ambrose, executive director at the Tubman. “I’m excited he’ll be here with Regina Belle opening for him. A lot of people have enjoyed their solo and duet hits so getting to hear them together in one night is something special. It’s going to be a memorable night.”
Ambrose said education is the Tubman’s mission and it’s accomplished in many ways — some of them at the museum walls and many externally through ranges of outreach programs and traveling exhibits.
He said programs geared toward children are particularly important.
“For example,” he said, “we have a collaboration with faculty and students at Middle Georgia State University’s School of Education that’s worked wonderfully and been proven to help at-risk students improve grades. We’ve seen it among third- and fifth-grader’s test scores. With many failing, 95 percent of our students have gone on to meet or beat state standards. We touch all subjects including reading, math and science, but not through rote memory. It’s by involving young people outside the classroom in the museum and the community with new things and approaches to history and art and culture. Bringing practical help while expanding a child’s horizons has a tremendous impact on performance. It makes the positive difference in the education and lives of students and families that we aim for. The enjoyment we get from an evening hearing Bryson and Belle helps make that happen.”
Individual balcony seating tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.com by searching All That Jazz. Full event information and reservations of floor tables and sponsorships can be found by contacting the museum.
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
“22nd Annual All That Jazz Concert & Ball”
Where: Macon City Auditorium, 415 1st Street, Macon, G
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 27
Cost: $40 balcony seating, $1,200 table of eight, sponsorships available
Information: 478-743-8544, www.tubmanmuseum.com, www.ticketmaster.com
