Author’s upbringing in a secessionist town north of the Mason-Dixon line inspires novel

The Georgia Writers Museum’s next “Meet The Author” event will feature Daren Wang, producer of “Spoken Word,” a literary radio show sponsored by the Southeastern Booksellers Association, and author of “The Hidden Light of Northern Fires,” a historical fiction set during the Civil War.
In “The Hidden Light of Northern Fires,” Wang, a native New Yorker who now resides in Georgia, is inspired by the fact that his childhood hometown of Town Line, New York, was the only secessionist town north of the Mason-Dixon line. The protagonist of this author’s debut novel uses her farm as a stop along the Underground Railroad.
“The Hidden Light of Northern Fires” has received numerous positive reviews by the literary community. Mark Childress, author of “Georgia Bottoms” stated that it “opens a window into the present by exploring the past.” The Asheville Citizen-Times mentioned that the novel is “a model we all need today.” And Charles Frazier, the best-selling author of “Cold Mountain,” called the book, “Splendid.”
Meet Wang — and also see a hand-made quilt that depicts symbols used by the Underground Railroad system to help escaped slaves —at the Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton at 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserve your spot now. Call 706-991-5119 or visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.com.
Never miss a local story.
Support for A Cure
The 8th Annual “Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure,” a fundraiser hosted by Joshua’s Wish, will be held soon. This formal affair offers an evening with dinner, silent auction and dancing to tunes spun by AJ The DJ.
Joshua’s Wish was founded in 2010 in honor of Joshua Solomon, a 5-year-old boy who succumbed to an inoperable brain tumor in 2009. When asked about the foundation’s name, Labrina Solomon, Joshua’s mother, explained, “During Joshua’s battle with brain cancer, we would pray often, and he would always pray for a cure for not only himself but for all the other children around him who were battling similar diseases.”
Solomon adds, “Brain tumors are the leading cause of the solid tumor deaths of children under the age of 20. The battle against pediatric cancer is underfunded, and children with Joshua’s type of brain cancer die within a year of diagnosis.”
“Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure” will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s work toward finding a cure for the type of cancer that took Joshua’s life.
Support Joshua’s Wish for a cure for pediatric brain cancer by attending this event at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Anderson Conference Center. Visit www.joshuaswish.org or call 478-361-3541 for more information.
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments