Out & About Calendar for January 19, 2018

LIVE MUSIC
Tedeschi Trucks Band
A 12-piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi. $24.50-$84.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 19.
Zephaniah Ohora
Singer/songwriter is a key figure int he growing New YorkCity country amd western music scene. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 19.
Cody Johnson
Hot new country singer from Texas. $15-$25. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 20.
David Burgess, classical guitarist
Presented by the Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15 adults, students free. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Futurebirds and American Aquarium
Southern sounds from Southern-bred bands. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 24.
EG Kight
Singer/songwriter blends blues, country, Americana, Southern rock, jazz, gospel and funk. Sponsored by Macon Beer Co. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 25.
Maggie Renfroe
The concert will benefit Mary Persons High School’s Best Buddies Chapter. $15, $10 for students. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Jan 26.
Maggie Renfroe and Reid Haughton
The concert will benefit the Fuller Center for Housing in Macon. $20. 478-845-8087. fullercenter.org. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Jan 27.
Willie Nelson and Family
The country legend comes to town, with special guests Los Lonely Boys. $48.50, $68.50 and $88.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 15 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Postmodern Jukebox
Act puts vintage jazz-pop twists on modern pop hits. $35-$165. 478-301-5470. postmodernjukebox.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
THEATER
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”
The Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales are flipped on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride as 21 actors tell all 209 stories. Presented by The Backlot Players youth company. $15, $12 seniors, students and military; $10 each for groups of 10 or more. 478-972-1831. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 25-27, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28.
“The Sound of Music”
National touring company’s production of one of the theater’s most beloved musicals. $57.50-$65, save with a Broadway series package. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22.
“Beau Jest”
Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Feb, 2-3, 7-20, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11.
“ABBA Mania”
A re-creation of the Swedish pop group’s last live concert. $46.50-$51.50. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18.
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon Feb. 10.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Forgiven, Appalachian Travelers and Zack Whitley. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Good News Bluegrass. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7 p.m. Blue Tick Deville. 7-9 p.m. Ramblin Fiver. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“The Princess Bride”
Adventure and romance are combined in this popular, oft-quoted hit. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Macon Film Guild: “Faces Places”
A French director and a photographer travel through and document rural France. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
“Lady From Shanghai”
Middle Georgia State College, Mercer University and Wesleyan College present CollegeTown Film Series. $5, free with student ID. Faculty lecture by Professor Tom Ellington, Wesleyan College. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 20.
How to become a self-published author workshop
Author Johnnie Goolsby conducts a two-hour workshop is for aspiring authors who wish to turn their writings into a self-published books. $20. 818-221-7551. www.evangelisminmotion.net. Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive, Macon. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 27.
FUNDRAISERS
Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure
Dinner, dancing and silent auction to benefit the brain tumor program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $50. 478-361-3541. www.joshuaswish.org. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite A, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
Concert To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Featuring The Whisnants along with New Grace and emcee Jeff Cleghorn. Love offering accepted. 478-808-1604. Calvary Community Chapel, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
EXHIBITIONS
“Spotlight on 3D Artwork” opening reception
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Anything that pops and stands out. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. Exhibit runs through Feb. 10.
“Works on Paper”
Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. Exhibit runs through Jan. 26.
“Hazy Forms”
Heather McLaurin’s fumage art, works created by “painting” with smoke on canvas. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center, 456 First St., Macon. Exhibit runs through Jan. 26.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Jan. 24.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Jan. 25.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 20.
ET CETERA
“The Gift of Life Choreographers’ Showcase”
An evening of dance with local choreographers and performers. Proceeds benefit Georgia Transplant Foundation. $15. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. Jan. 20.
Old City Flower Festival
Showcasing floral arrangements created by flower guilds from more than 15 Macon churches. Free organ recitals will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. An evensong song service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 21. and a free flower arranging workshop will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Free. 478-743-4623. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 753 College St., Macon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 20-22.
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays from Jan. 23-March 2.
2018 Coin & Currency Show
Sponsored by the Middle Georgia Coin Club. Free. 478-320-7850. middlegeorgiacoinclub.com. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 26-27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
All That Jazz Concert & Ball
Headlining the fundraiser for the Tubman Museum is soul legend Peabo Bryson is joined by R&B, gospel and jazz singer-songwriter Regina Belle. the after-concert dance party is hosted by AJ the DJ. $1,200 per table of eight, balcony seats $35 until Jan. 13, then $40. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 27.
Pre-Valentine’s Party
The Southwest High School Alumni Association presents a night of fun, laughter and enjoyment. Semi-formal. Food provided. Proceeds go to scholarship fund. $20. 478-345-3018. The Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 310, Macon. 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 9.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “Twelve Angry Jurors”
Twelve men and/or women and two off-stage voices will be cast. 630-485-9924 or 630-204-3238. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Jan. 22-23.
