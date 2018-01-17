10 Days Calendar

Friday
Jan. 19
“Spotlight on 3D Artwork” opening reception
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Anything that pops and stands out. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19.
“The Princess Bride”
Adventure and romance are combined in this popular, oft-quoted hit. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
A 12-piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi. $24.50-$84.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Zephaniah Ohora
Singer/songwriter is a key figure int he growing New YorkCity country amd western music scene. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 20
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Old City Flower Festival
Showcasing floral arrangements created by flower guilds from more than 15 Macon churches. Free organ recitals will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. An evensong song service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 21. and a free flower arranging workshop will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Free. 478-743-4623. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 753 College St., Macon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“The Gift of Life Choreographers’ Showcase”
An evening of dance with local choreographers and performers. Proceeds benefit Georgia Transplant Foundation. $15. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”
The Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales are flipped on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride as 21 actors tell all 209 stories. Presented by The Backlot Players youth company. $15, $12 seniors, students and military; $10 each for groups of 10 or more. 478-972-1831. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
Cody Johnson
Hot new country singer from Texas. $15-$25. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 21
David Burgess, classical guitarist
Presented by the Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15 adults, students free. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.
“The Sound of Music”
National touring company’s production of one of the theater’s most beloved musicals. $57.50-$65, save with a Broadway series package. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 22
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Tuesday
Jan. 23
Festival of Camellias Guided Tours
Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Faces Places”
A French director and a photographer travel through and document rural France. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 24
Futurebirds and American Aquarium
Southern sounds from Southern-bred bands. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 25
“Lady From Shanghai”
Middle Georgia State College, Mercer University and Wesleyan College present CollegeTown Film Series. $5, free with student ID. Faculty lecture by Professor Tom Ellington, Wesleyan College. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
EG Kight
Singer/songwriter blends blues, country, Americana, Southern rock, jazz, gospel and funk. Sponsored by Macon Beer Co. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 26
2018 Coin & Currency Show
Sponsored by the Middle Georgia Coin Club. Free. 478-320-7850. middlegeorgiacoinclub.com. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Maggie Renfroe
The concert will benefit Mary Persons High School’s Best Buddies Chapter. $15, $10 for students. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 27
2018 Coin & Currency Show
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
How to become a self-published author workshop
Author Johnnie Goolsby conducts a two-hour workshop is for aspiring authors who wish to turn their writings into a self-published books. $20. 818-221-7551. www.evangelisminmotion.net. Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive, Macon. 1-3 p.m.
All That Jazz Concert & Ball
Headlining the fundraiser for the Tubman Museum is soul legend Peabo Bryson is joined by R&B, gospel and jazz singer-songwriter Regina Belle. the after-concert dance party is hosted by AJ the DJ. $1,200 per table of eight, balcony seats $35 until Jan. 13, then $40. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon. 7 p.m.
Maggie Renfroe and Reid Haughton
The concert will benefit the Fuller Center for Housing in Macon. $20. 478-845-8087. fullercenter.org. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 28
2018 Coin & Currency Show
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
