Downtown at the movies is a great time

Don’t you just love a good movie? If the answer is “Yes,” then you should consider seeing the following upcoming films.
“The Right Stuff”
The 1983 epic historical drama is the screening-of-the-day at the Grand Opera House. This film focuses on the United States’ pioneering efforts in space, the military test pilots involved in aeronautical research and the men selected to occupy our country’s first manned space flights.
Space enthusiasts (and baby boomers, too) will recognize many – if not all – of the names of these heroes and the names of the actors who portray them. They include John Glenn (Ed Harris), Alan Shepard (Scott Glenn), Chuck Yeager (Sam Shepard), Gus Grissom (Fred Ward), Gordon Cooper (Dennis Quaid), Wally Schirra (Lance Henriksen), and Deke Slayton (Scott Paulin). It also stars Barbara Hershey, Kathy Baker, Jeff Goldblum and CBS news journalist Eric Sevareid as himself. The film is narrated by Levon Helm, an actor, musician and famed drummer of The Band.
Never miss a local story.
See “The Right Stuff” Friday at the Grand Opera House, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Polina”
The Macon Film Guild will screen “Polina,” the 2016 French drama based on the graphic novel of the same name. This is the story about a Russian ballerina’s journey from her prestigious old-school classical training in Russia to her artistic development in the world of contemporary dance after moving to France.
The entertainment magazine, Variety, described “Polina” as the European art film equivalent of the final ballet audition in “Flashdance.” During that scene, Jennifer Beals energetically and frenetically dances to the synthesized pop composition “Maniac.”
The three screenings of “Polina” are at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Douglass Theatre.
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments