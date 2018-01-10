10 Days Calendar

Friday
Jan. 12
“The Right Stuff”
The excitement of the Mercury space program is contrasted with the exploits of test pilot Chuck Yeager in this award-winning adaption of Tom Wolfe’s popular non-fiction best-seller. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Beethoven Student Chamber Concert
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings student groups perform some of Beethoven’s most beloved chamber works. Free. 478-301-5751. www.music.mercer.edu. Fickling Recital Hall, Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m
Saturday
Jan. 13
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Beethoven Student Chamber Concert
Fickling Recital Hall, Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon. (See Friday, Jan. 12.) 7:30-9:30 p.m
The Orange Constant
Athens-based band returns to Macon as part of its 2018 winter tour. 478-741-9130. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sunday
Jan. 14
Macon Film Guild: “Polina”
A Russian ballerina leaves the famed but old-school Bolshoi to train in France with an older choreographer of contemporary dance. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 15
“Elegy for Martin Luther King”
Michael Scott’s dramatic reading of a poem by former Senegalese President Leopold Sedar Senghor will be accompanied by the world premiere of an original jazz composition by Christopher Schmitz of Mercer’s Townsend School of Music performed by the Mercer Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Monty Cole. Also features Hayiya Dance Troupe and Otis Redding Foundation Dream Choir. Free. 478-475-9506. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 16
“American Musical Journey”
Performed by Dallas Brass Band. $15 at door, $10 “will call.” 850-814-2528. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119W College St., McRae-Helena. 7 p.m.
Monroe Crossing
Band performs blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and original songs. $20. 478-757-2287. Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 17
“Works on Paper”
Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 18
“Hazy Forms”
Heather McLaurin’s fumage art, works created by “painting” with smoke on canvas. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center, 456 First St., Macon. 11 a.m.-4 p.m..
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Performed by organist McDowell Fogle, primary organist/director of music at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. Lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478-394-4720. stjosephmacon.wordpress.com. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon.
Travis Tritt
The longtime country music favorite whose hits include “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive.” $47-$69. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 19
“The Princess Bride”
Adventure and romance are combined in this popular, oft-quoted hit. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
A 12-piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi. $24.50-$84.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Zephaniah Ohora
Singer/songwriter is a key figure int he growing New YorkCity country amd western music scene. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 20
“The Gift of Life Choreographers’ Showcase”
An evening of dance with local choreographers and performers. Proceeds benefit Georgia Transplant Foundation. $15. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”
The Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales are flipped on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride as 21 actors tell all 209 stories. Presented by The Backlot Players youth company. $15, $12 seniors, students and military; $10 each for groups of 10 or more. 478-972-1831. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
Cody Johnson
Hot new country singer from Texas. $15-$25. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 21
David Burgess, classical guitarist
Presented by the Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15 adults, students free. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m.
“The Sound of Music”
National touring company’s production of one of the theater’s most beloved musicals. $57.50-$65, save with a Broadway series package. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
