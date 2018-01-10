Out & About Calendar for January 12, 2018

LIVE MUSIC
Beethoven Student Chamber Concert
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings student groups perform some of Beethoven’s most beloved chamber works. Free. 478-301-5751. www.music.mercer.edu. Fickling Recital Hall, Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12-13.
The Orange Constant
Athens-based band returns to Macon as part of its 2018 winter tour. 478-741-9130. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Jan. 13.
“American Musical Journey”
Performed by Dallas Brass Band. $15 at door, $10 “will call.” 850-814-2528. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119W College St., McRae-Helena. 7 p.m. Jan. 16.
Monroe Crossing
Band performs blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and original songs. $20. 478-757-2287. Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
Third Thursday Organ Interludes
Performed by organist McDowell Fogle, primary organist/director of music at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. Lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478-394-4720. stjosephmacon.wordpress.com. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon. Jan. 18.
Travis Tritt
The longtime country music favorite whose hits include “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive.” $47-$69. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 18.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
A 12-piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi. $24.50-$84.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 19.
Zephaniah Ohora
Singer/songwriter is a key figure int he growing New YorkCity country amd western music scene. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 19.
Cody Johnson
Hot new country singer from Texas. $15-$25. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 20.
David Burgess, classical guitarist
Presented by the Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15 adults, students free. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Futurebirds and American Aquarium
Southern sounds from Southern-bred bands. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 24.
EG Kight
Singer/songwriter blends blues, country, Americana, Southern rock, jazz, gospel and funk. Sponsored by Macon Beer Co. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 25.
Maggie Renfroe
The concert will benefit Mary Persons High School’s Best Buddies Chapter. $15, $10 for students. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Jan 26.
Willie Nelson and Family
The country legend comes to town, with special guests Los Lonely Boys. $48.50, $68.50 and $88.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 15 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
THEATER
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”
The Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales are flipped on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride as 21 actors tell all 209 stories. Presented by The Backlot Players youth company. $15, $12 seniors, students and military; $10 each for groups of 10 or more. 478-972-1831. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 25-27, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28.
“The Sound of Music”
National touring company’s production of one of the theater’s most beloved musicals. $57.50-$65, save with a Broadway series package. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22.
“Beau Jest”
Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Feb, 2-3, 7-20, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11.
“ABBA Mania”
A re-creation of the Swedish pop group’s last live concert. $46.50-$51.50. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
“Company”
Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical about a single man doubting the continuation of his bachelorhood. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18.
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon Feb. 10.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Forgiven, Appalachian Travelers and Zack Whitley. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Jerry Jackson Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Blue Tick Deville 6-7 p.m., Ramblin Fiver 7-9 p.m. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“The Right Stuff”
The excitement of the Mercury space program is contrasted with the exploits of test pilot Chuck Yeager in this award-winning adaption of Tom Wolfe’s popular non-fiction best-seller. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Macon Film Guild: “Polina”
A Russian ballerina leaves the famed but old-school Bolshoi to train in France with an older choreographer of contemporary dance. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
“The Princess Bride”
Adventure and romance are combined in this popular, oft-quoted hit. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Macon Film Guild: “Faces Places”
A French director and a photographer travel through and document rural France. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
“Lady From Shanghai”
Middle Georgia State College, Mercer University and Wesleyan College present CollegeTown Film Series. $5, free with student ID. Faculty lecture by Professor Tom Ellington, Wesleyan College. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 13.
FUNDRAISERS
Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure
Dinner, dancing and silent auction to benefit the brain tumor program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $50. 478-361-3541. www.joshuaswish.org. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite A, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
Concert To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Featuring The Whisnants along with New Grace and emcee Jeff Cleghorn. Love offering accepted. 478-808-1604. Calvary Community Chapel, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
EXHIBITIONS
“Works on Paper”
Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. Exhibit runs through Jan. 26.
“Hazy Forms”
Heather McLaurin’s fumage art, works created by “painting” with smoke on canvas. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center, 456 First St., Macon. Exhibit runs through Jan. 26.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan 13.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 13.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Jan. 17.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Jan. 18.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13.
ET CETERA
“Elegy for Martin Luther King”
Michael Scott’s dramatic reading of a poem by former Senegalese President Leopold Sedar Senghor will be accompanied by the world premiere of an original jazz composition by Christopher Schmitz of Mercer’s Townsend School of Music performed by the Mercer Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Monty Cole. Also features Hayiya Dance Troupe and Otis Redding Foundation Dream Choir. Free. 478-475-9506. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
“The Gift of Life Choreographers’ Showcase”
An evening of dance with local choreographers and performers. Proceeds benefit Georgia Transplant Foundation. $15. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. Jan. 20.
All That Jazz Concert & Ball
Headlining the fundraiser for the Tubman Museum is soul legend Peabo Bryson is joined by R&B, gospel and jazz singer-songwriter Regina Belle. the after-concert dance party is hosted by AJ the DJ. $1,200 per table of eight, balcony seats $35 until Jan. 13, then $40. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 27.
Pre-Valentine’s Party
The Southwest High School Alumni Association presents a night of fun, laughter and enjoyment. Semi-formal. Food provided. Proceeds go to scholarship fund. $20. 478-345-3018. The Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 310, Macon. 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 9.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Spotlight on 3D Artwork
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Anything that pops and stands out. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Exhibit runs Jan. 19-Feb. 10.
Auditions for “Twelve Angry Jurors”
Twelve men and/or women and two off-stage voices will be cast. 630-485-9924 or 630-204-3238. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Jan. 22-23.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
