Young, black professionals making their mark

If you pay close attention, you’ll notice a group of progressive young black men and women who offer an array of skill sets and professional services in metro Macon.
Sometimes the clouds of bad news overshadow people and their achievements. I mention this to tell you all about Marshall Talley’s upcoming Capricorn Celebration.
Talley is the founder of Fabartender Services Inc. and co-founder of Cheers Entertainment with his wife, Kimberly Talley. The companies provide event planning and professional bartending services. In honor of his birthday, Talley is highlighting not only his achievements, but those of his associates and friends.
The birthday assemblage consists of some heavy hitters who have made and continue to make their marks in the community. AJ the DJ will create the ambiance with the audio and visuals. Be prepared to plug your business as Jacquez J and Tiffany Amber Jones greet you on the red carpet. Dress to impress for a picture by Mann Photography, the official photographer of the night. The StreetzEatz Food Truck will be close by for tasty dishes.
All of these people are entrepreneurs who practice philanthropy too. If you would like to connect with some movers and shakers, make plans to attend “Black Excellence” Talley’s Capricorn Celebration Jan. 13 from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. You can also purchase sections and bottle service.
We need more upscale events to promote the good going on around town. Macon’s population consists of a large majority of black people. However, many of us fall under categories of poverty. There has to be a breakthrough to spread the knowledge and wealth to make change in the community. On a daily basis, we need to equip and inspire those who are our future leaders.
Talley’s birthday celebration theme is dynamic. It’s a party with a purpose. Don’t overlook the excellence of our young blacks. Communicating with them is key to coming up with solutions that plague our communities. All elected and appointed policymakers are welcome to come out and meet some of Middle Georgia’s key young black players.
For more information, call Kim at (478) 456-0545.
Yolanda "Y-O" Latimore is founder of Poetic Peace Arts and director of Like Water Publicity, a media and booking agency. She is also a Macon Arts Alliance board member. You can contact her at ylatimore@gmail.com.
