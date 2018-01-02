10 Days Calendar

Friday
Jan. 5
Works on Paper opening reception
Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. 5-8 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
“Hazy Forms” opening reception
Heather McLaurin’s fumage art, works created by “painting” with smoke on canvas. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center, 456 First St., Macon. 6-9 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 6
Dick Frame Fun Run
5K and 1 mile races to benefit the Georgia Chapter of ALS Association. $25. 478-320-7994. www.framefunrun.com. First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon. 5K begins at 8:30 a.m., 1 mile beings at 9 a.m.
Earth Lodge Tour
Ranger-led tour begins in the Visitor Center and moves up the hill to the Earth Lodge. Free. 478-752-8257. www.nps.gov/ocmu/index.htm. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive.
Pop-up exercise class
Pure Barre’s Macon studio invites locals to exercise outside of traditional environments. Free, but space is limited. To sign up, visit www.purebarre.com/ga-macon. 334.477.9749. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 10 a.m.
Sunday
Jan. 7
Woori Kim Smith
Piano virtuoso will present the Debussy program that she will be performing at Carnegie Hall later this spring. The event will include a selection by Les Quatres Mains, a four-hand duo featuring Smith’s husband, Macon native Curtis Ryan Smith. Part of the Music and the Arts series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 8
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 9
Lilly Winwood and Weston Harris Hill
Singer/songwriters with unique styles. Sponsored by Macon Beer Co. Free. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 10
The War and Treaty
Duo performs a blend of roots music, blue grass,folk, gospel and soul. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 11
Drivin N Cryin
Popular Atlanta-based folk rockers are celebrating their 32nd anniversary together, $17-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 12
“The Right Stuff”
The excitement of the Mercury space program is contrasted with the exploits of test pilot Chuck Yeager in this award-winning adaption of Tom Wolfe’s popular non-fiction best-seller. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 13
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Orange Constant
Athens-based band returns to Macon as part of its 2018 winter tour. 478-741-9130. www.thebirdstage.com. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sunday
Jan. 14
Macon Film Guild: “Polina”
A Russian ballerina leaves the famed but old-school Bolshoi to train in France with an older choreographer of contemporary dance. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments