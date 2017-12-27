Wrap up your Kwanzaa celebration with this weekend’s events

These are the final days of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa, the African-American holiday that celebrates unity and culture.
Several events wrap up Macon’s 25th Annual Kwanzaa Festival this weekend.
▪ The Think and Grow Rich Youth Entrepreneurs Workshop offers a great opportunity to hear experiences and advice from banker Steve Williams and to meet some youth who already have their own businesses. The workshop will be held at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center 4:00 p.m. Friday.
▪ The NIASOUL Performing Arts Showcase, with innovative fashion show and program, begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at The Ampersand.
▪ The Annual Kwanzaa Feast, called “Karamu,” will focus on healthy eating and healthy living. Karamu takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Homeland Village. Call 478-718-8067 for more information.
The Nutcracker
The Moscow Ballet will present the Great Russian Nutcracker on its stop in Macon Saturday during the 25th North American Anniversary Tour. This presentation is the company’s only fully produced national tour of the Christmas favorite.
I’m sure you know the story, which follows a little girl’s journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes, toy soldiers and army of mice. What makes this production extra special is that the backdrops and costumes were hand made in Russia at a 300-year-old theatrical shop that also builds for La Scala in Milan, Italy, and other great opera houses of the world.
Tickets are still available for this holiday favorite that provides delightful entertainment for the entire family. The matinee performance is at 3 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium.
Gallery bits
Friday is your last chance to see the “Favorite Things” exhibit at The 567 Center for Renewal. Ceramics, stained glass, prints, jewelry, paintings and mixed media artwork created by various local artists are on display and available for purchase.
The Museum of Arts and Sciences presents “Georgia’s Miss Americas,” featuring the two women from our state who served as Miss America. It showcases the 65th anniversary of the reign of Wesleyan Conservatory student, Neva Jane Langley Fickling, who was crowned in September 1952. Fickling was the only Miss America from Georgia until Betty Cantrell of Warner Robins was crowned in September 2015. Cantrell, who also attended Wesleyan, reigned as Miss America 2016. The exhibit is on display through Jan. 14.
The “Holiday Artists’ Market,” featuring works by more than 20 regional artists, is open at the Middle Georgia Art Association, our regional nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the visual arts. The market is open through Jan. 15.
Happy New Year!
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
