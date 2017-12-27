10 Days Calendar

Friday
Dec. 29
Kwanzaa Festival
Think and Grow Rich Youth Entrepreneurs Workshop. Free. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 4 p.m.
Doc Holliday
Local Southern rock favorites return along with the Eli Carlan Band and Sanctified Revival. $22-$27. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 30
“Great Russian Nutcracker”
Local ballet students perform side-by-side with Moscow Ballet professionals. $30-$187. www.nutcracker.com/yourcity. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 3 p.m.
Kwanzaa Festival
Niasoul Performing Arts Showcase. $5. The Ampersand, 370 Cherry St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Corey Smith
Georgia native who has been making his mark on country music. $25-$35. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sunday
Dec. 31
Kwanzaa Festival
Kwanzaa Feast. Free. Homeland Village, 2910 Napier Ave. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Perry Buzzard Drop
The 1980s tribute band The Breakfast Club will headline the event, playing on the lawn of the former courthouse on the 800 block of Carroll Street in downtown Perry, starting at 9 p.m. Food and spirit vendors will be there. 478-988-2720. www.perry-ga.gov. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Brent Cobb
Country music with a Georgia vibe, along with the hybrid band the Steel Woods, plays New Year’s Eve. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Fort Valley’s Peach Cobbler Drop
Downtown Block Party featuring The Conquest Show Band, DJ Tremayne and Lotta Rackz. Vendors will be selling food and drinks. Free. 478-442-1193. Main Street from The Gazeebo to the railroad, Fort Valley. 8:30 p.m.-until.
Cherry Blossom Ball Drop
Live music and dinner specials at clubs and restaurants. Fireworks at midnight. 478-330-7050. Cherry Street Plaza, downtown Macon. 9 p.m.-midnight.
New Year’s Eve on the Square
Forsythia ball drop, live entertainment featuring Cruise Control, food and more. 478-994-7747. Downtown Forsyth. 9 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 1
Happy New Year!
Tuesday
Jan. 2
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Jan. 3
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 4
Public Ice Skating
Children must be 2 and older to skate. $10, $8 military ID. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 10:15 p.m.-midnight.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 5
Works on Paper opening reception
Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. 5-8 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 6
Dick Frame Fun Run
5K and 1 mile races to benefit the Georgia Chapter of ALS Association. $25. 478-320-7994. www.framefunrun.com. First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon. 5K begins at 8:30 a.m., 1 mile beings at 9 a.m.
Earth Lodge Tour
Ranger-led tour begins in the Visitor Center and moves up the hill to the Earth Lodge. Free. 478-752-8257. www.nps.gov/ocmu/index.htm. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pop-up exercise class
Pure Barre’s Macon studio invites locals to exercise outside of traditional environments. Free, but space is limited. To sign up, visit www.purebarre.com/ga-macon. 334.477.9749. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 10 a.m.
Sunday
Jan. 7
Woori Kim Smith
Piano virtuoso will present the Debussy program that she will be performing at Carnegie Hall later this spring. The event will include a selection by Les Quatres Mains, a four-hand duo featuring Smith’s husband, Macon native Curtis Ryan Smith. Part of the Music and the Arts series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
