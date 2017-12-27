The Cherry Blossom Ball Drop returns to Macon on New Year’s Eve.
Out & About

10 Days Calendar

December 27, 2017 04:10 PM

Friday

Dec. 29

Kwanzaa Festival

Think and Grow Rich Youth Entrepreneurs Workshop. Free. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 4 p.m.

Doc Holliday

Local Southern rock favorites return along with the Eli Carlan Band and Sanctified Revival. $22-$27. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Saturday

Dec. 30

“Great Russian Nutcracker”

Local ballet students perform side-by-side with Moscow Ballet professionals. $30-$187. www.nutcracker.com/yourcity. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 3 p.m.

Kwanzaa Festival

Niasoul Performing Arts Showcase. $5. The Ampersand, 370 Cherry St., Macon. 7 p.m.

Corey Smith

Georgia native who has been making his mark on country music. $25-$35. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Sunday

Dec. 31

Kwanzaa Festival

Kwanzaa Feast. Free. Homeland Village, 2910 Napier Ave. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31.

Perry Buzzard Drop

The 1980s tribute band The Breakfast Club will headline the event, playing on the lawn of the former courthouse on the 800 block of Carroll Street in downtown Perry, starting at 9 p.m. Food and spirit vendors will be there. 478-988-2720. www.perry-ga.gov. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Brent Cobb

Country music with a Georgia vibe, along with the hybrid band the Steel Woods, plays New Year’s Eve. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Fort Valley’s Peach Cobbler Drop

Downtown Block Party featuring The Conquest Show Band, DJ Tremayne and Lotta Rackz. Vendors will be selling food and drinks. Free. 478-442-1193. Main Street from The Gazeebo to the railroad, Fort Valley. 8:30 p.m.-until.

Cherry Blossom Ball Drop

Live music and dinner specials at clubs and restaurants. Fireworks at midnight. 478-330-7050. Cherry Street Plaza, downtown Macon. 9 p.m.-midnight.

New Year’s Eve on the Square

Forsythia ball drop, live entertainment featuring Cruise Control, food and more. 478-994-7747. Downtown Forsyth. 9 p.m.

Monday

Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Tuesday

Jan. 2

State Farmers Market

Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wednesday

Jan. 3

Mulberry Market

Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m.

Thursday

Jan. 4

Public Ice Skating

Children must be 2 and older to skate. $10, $8 military ID. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 10:15 p.m.-midnight.

International City Farmers Market

Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m.

Friday

Jan. 5

Works on Paper opening reception

Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. 5-8 p.m.

Saturday

Jan. 6

Dick Frame Fun Run

5K and 1 mile races to benefit the Georgia Chapter of ALS Association. $25. 478-320-7994. www.framefunrun.com. First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon. 5K begins at 8:30 a.m., 1 mile beings at 9 a.m.

Earth Lodge Tour

Ranger-led tour begins in the Visitor Center and moves up the hill to the Earth Lodge. Free. 478-752-8257. www.nps.gov/ocmu/index.htm. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pop-up exercise class

Pure Barre’s Macon studio invites locals to exercise outside of traditional environments. Free, but space is limited. To sign up, visit www.purebarre.com/ga-macon. 334.477.9749. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 10 a.m.

Sunday

Jan. 7

Woori Kim Smith

Piano virtuoso will present the Debussy program that she will be performing at Carnegie Hall later this spring. The event will include a selection by Les Quatres Mains, a four-hand duo featuring Smith’s husband, Macon native Curtis Ryan Smith. Part of the Music and the Arts series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m.

