Out & About Calendar for December 29, 2017.

CHRISTMAS
“Great Russian Nutcracker”
Local ballet students perform side-by-side with Moscow Ballet professionals. $30-$187. www.nutcracker.com/yourcity. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 3 p.m. Dec. 30.
NEW YEAR’S
Perry Buzzard Drop
The 1980s tribute band The Breakfast Club will headline the event, playing on the lawn of the former courthouse on the 800 block of Carroll Street in downtown Perry, starting at 9 p.m. Food and spirit vendors will be there. 478-988-2720. www.perry-ga.gov. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31.
Fort Valley’s Peach Cobbler Drop
Downtown Block Party featuring The Conquest Show Band, DJ Tremayne and Lotta Rackz. Vendors will be selling food and drinks. Free. 478-442-1193. Main Street from The Gazeebo to the railroad, Fort Valley. 8:30 p.m.-until, Dec. 31.
Cherry Blossom Ball Drop
Live music and dinner specials at clubs and restaurants. Fireworks at midnight. 478-330-7050. Cherry Street Plaza, downtown Macon. 9 p.m.-midnight, Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve on the Square
Forsythia ball drop, live entertainment featuring Cruise Control, food and more. 478-994-7747. Downtown Forsyth. 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Kwanzaa Festival
Think and Grow Rich Youth Entrepreneurs Workshop. Free. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 4 p.m. Dec. 29. Niasoul Performing Arts Showcase. $5. The Ampersand, 830 Cherry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Kwanzaa Feast. Free. Homeland Village, 2910 Napier Ave. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
LIVE MUSIC
Doc Holliday
Local Southern rock favorites return along with the Eli Carlan Band and Sanctified Revival. $22-$27. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Dec. 29.
Corey Smith
Georgia native who has been making his mark on country music. $25-$35. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Dec. 30.
Brent Cobb
Country music with a Georgia vibe, along with the hybrid band the Steel Woods, plays New Year’s Eve. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Woori Kim Smith
Piano virtuoso will present the Debussy program that she will be performing at Carnegie Hall later this spring. The event will include a selection by Les Quatres Mains, a four-hand duo featuring Smith’s husband, Macon native Curtis Ryan Smith. Part of the Music and the Arts series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. Jan. 7.
The War and Treaty
Duo performs a blend of roots music, blue grass,folk, gospel and soul. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 10.
Drivin N Cryin
Popular Atlanta-based folk rockers are celebrating their 32nd anniversary together, $17-$20. 478-257-6391. www.coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 11.
“American Musical Journey”
Performed by Dallas Brass Band. $15 at door, $10 “will call.” 850-814-2528. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119W College St., McRae-Helena. 7 p.m. Jan. 16.
Travis Tritt
The longtime country music favorite whose hits include “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive.” $47-$69. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 18.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
A 12-piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi. $24.50-$84.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Jan. 19.
David Burgess, classical guitarist
Presented by the Warner Robins Community Concert Association. $15 adults, students free. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Maggie Renfroe
The concert will benefit Mary Persons High School’s Best Buddies Chapter. $15, $10 for students. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Jan 26.
Willie Nelson and Family
The country legend comes to town, with special guests Los Lonely Boys. $48.50, $68.50 and $88.50. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 15 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
THEATER
“The Sound of Music”
National touring company’s production of one of the theater’s most beloved musicals. $57.50-$65, save with a Broadway series package. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22.
“ABBA Mania”
A re-creation of the Swedish pop group’s last live concert. $46.50-$51.50. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Met: “L’Elisir d’Amore”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. Noon Feb. 10.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Coyote Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“The Right Stuff”
The excitement of the Mercury space program is contrasted with the exploits of test pilot Chuck Yeager in this award-winning adaption of Tom Wolfe’s popular non-fiction best-seller. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
“Polina”
A Russian ballerina leaves the famed but old-school Bolshoi to train in France with an older choreographer of contemporary dance. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
“The Princess Bride”
Adventure and romance are combined in this popular, oft-quoted hit. $5. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
FUNDRAISERS
Dick Frame Fun Run
5K and 1 mile races to benefit the Georgia Chapter of ALS Association. $25. 478-320-7994. www.framefunrun.com. First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon. 5K begins at 8:30 a.m., 1 mile beings at 9 a.m. Jan. 6.
EXHIBITIONS
Works on Paper opening reception
Explorations of spaces by Dennis Applebee. Opening reception features light refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St., Macon. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 30.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 13.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Jan. 3.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Jan. 4.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 30.
MUSEUM EVENTS
ET CETERA
Pop-up exercise class
Pure Barre’s Macon studio invites locals to exercise outside of traditional environments. Free, but space is limited. To sign up, visit www.purebarre.com/ga-macon. 334.477.9749. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 10 a.m. Jan. 6.
Earth Lodge Tour
Ranger-led tour begins in the Visitor Center and moves up the hill to the Earth Lodge. Free. 478-752-8257. www.nps.gov/ocmu/index.htm. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6.
“Elegy for Martin Luther King”
Michael Scott’s dramatic reading of a poem by former Senegalese President Leopold Sedar Senghor will be accompanied by the world premiere of an original jazz composition by Christopher Schmitz of Mercer’s Townsend School of Music performed by the Mercer Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Monty Cole. Also features Hayiya Dance Troupe and Otis Redding Foundation Dream Choir. Free. 478-475-9506. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
All That Jazz Concert & Ball
Headlining the fundraiser for the Tubman Museum is soul legend Peabo Bryson is joined by R&B, gospel and jazz singer-songwriter, Regina Belle. the after-concert dance party is hosted by AJ the DJ. $1,200 per table of eight, balcony seats $35 until Jan. 13, then $40. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon. 7 p.m. Jan. 27.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Spotlight on 3D Artwork
Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Anything that pops and stands out. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Exhibit runs Jan. 19-Feb. 10.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments