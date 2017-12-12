Here’s your last chance to see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Annie’ in Macon

The holiday season is a great time to enjoy a stage production. Here’s a sampling of performances this weekend.
Belle’s story
This is the final weekend of Theatre Macon’s production of the Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast,” which has been running all month.
Adapted from Disney’s award-winning animated film of the same name, the play tells the classic love story of a young woman in a provincial town and the neighboring Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under a magic spell. To be transformed into his former self, the Beast must learn to love and be loved before time runs out. If he does not, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Never miss a local story.
The play, which has been seen worldwide by more than 35 million people in 13 countries, features “A Change in Me,” the song written specially for R&B singer and songwriter Toni Braxton, who joined the Broadway production in the role of Belle in 1998.
See “Beauty and the Beast” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night or at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Leapin’ lizards!
This is also the final weekend for the musical, “Annie,” at Macon Little Theatre, Georgia’s oldest and largest community theater.
Based on the popular comic strip, “Little Orphan Annie,” this is the story about a billionaire businessman who opens his home to an orphan. When the original Broadway play closed in 1983, it set a record for the longest running show at the place now known as the Neil Simon Theatre. (It was surpassed in 2009 by “Hairspray,” which will be staged early next year by the Youth Actors’ Company at Theatre Macon.)
Spend some time with Annie, Sandy, Daddy Warbucks and company at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday or 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
It’s soul good
Today’s column would not be complete without mentioning “An Oak’s Family Christmas,” a production written and produced by Macon native, Ronald Parker, of Soulgood Productions.
This inspirational comedic drama hosted by comedian Starr Carter is about a family that is like many other families you might know. They gather to sing and listen to good music, tell lies and jokes to one another, and exchange gifts. Their story is both timely and timeless because it is about a family that enjoys getting together to celebrate the holiday season.
See “An Oak’s Family Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Griffin Auditorium. Visit www.soulgoodproductions.com to purchase tickets.
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments