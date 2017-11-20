Enjoy Christmas music and kid-friendly theater in Macon this December

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:05 Once homeless, she now gives back 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 4:38 Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 0:28 Daylight Donuts celebrates grand opening with free doughnuts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House. New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House. Beau Cabell The Telegraph