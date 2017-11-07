Christmas music is on the horizon but first, this

More Videos

Houston unveils new school bus facility 1:04

Houston unveils new school bus facility

Pause
Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor 1:49

Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:39

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 1:30

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

  • Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

    New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House.

New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Out & About

Christmas music is on the horizon but first, this

By Larry Fennelly

larryfennelly@avantguild.com

November 07, 2017 5:09 PM

The next few weeks will be a spectacular time for music. Less than a month away are some of our favorite holiday events, but well before the seasonal music arrives are several non-Christmas-themed concerts, starting with Friday’s concert at Mercer University featuring Monty Cole and the Art of Latin Jazz.

On Sunday, the Chorale Society of Middle Georgia will team up with the Mercer Choir for “All Angels Cry Aloud” at Vineville United Methodist Church. Just days later, on Nov. 15, in the Fabian Concert Series, McDuffie Center for Strings head Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianist Andrew Armstrong will be presenting a Beethoven sonata.

Also coming up is the Macon Pops’ second concert of the season. Steve Moretti and company will present “The Beatles, Rubber Soul & Revolver” on Nov. 17 at the Cox Capitol Theatre.

On Nov. 18, the Douglass Theatre will present an HD broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s “The Exterminating Angel,” a new work based on a 1962 film about a dinner party where the guests are unable to leave. This work had its premiere at the Salzburg Festival in 2016.

Once Thanksgiving is past, the holiday music takes over. Chances are the leftover turkey is still ensconced in the icebox when the Mercer Singers present “Lessons and Carols” at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Modeled after an event that has taken place on Christmas Eve at King’s College, Cambridge since 1918, this melding of words and music will take place on Dec. 1 and 2. When the ethereal voice sounds the opening strains of “Once in Royal David’s City,” it is a certainty that Christmas is on the way.

Just days later “The Nutcracker” arrives at the Grand Opera House for five days of performances, and in the midst of that grand event comes the Choral Society of Middle Georgia teaming up with the Mercer Choir for Handel’s “Messiah.” This seasonal favorite will also be presented at St. Joseph’s.

On Dec. 14 comes the Morning Music Club’s Annual Christmas Chorale. This concert is often the most popular event the club does, but this year that award may go to last week’s “Margery McDuffie Whatley and More,” featuring six members of the McDuffie clan.

Theater, too

While music is in command for the next few weeks, theater will also have its moments. Currently running at Warner Robins Little Theatre is “All the Great Books (abridged),” and coming soon is Theatre Macon’s “Beauty and the Beast” (Dec. 1-17), Macon Little Theatre’s “Annie” (Dec. 8-17) and Wesleyan College’s “Principal Principle” (Nov. 30-Dec. 2), about standardized testing.

If you want a 100 percent holiday show, head for Milledgeville, where the Milledgeville Players and the Georgia Military College fine arts program will team up for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Dec. 8-10), a production that promises a look at the way old-time radio used to be.

Contact Larry Fennelly at LarryFennelly@avantguild.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Houston unveils new school bus facility 1:04

Houston unveils new school bus facility

Pause
Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor 1:49

Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:39

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 1:30

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

  • Clay art is at the center of this art gallery show

    Macon Clay instructor Amy McCullough brought her student's work to the Macon Arts Alliance for the Macon Clay Student Show.

Clay art is at the center of this art gallery show

View More Video