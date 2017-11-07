Christmas music is on the horizon but first, this

The next few weeks will be a spectacular time for music. Less than a month away are some of our favorite holiday events, but well before the seasonal music arrives are several non-Christmas-themed concerts, starting with Friday’s concert at Mercer University featuring Monty Cole and the Art of Latin Jazz.
On Sunday, the Chorale Society of Middle Georgia will team up with the Mercer Choir for “All Angels Cry Aloud” at Vineville United Methodist Church. Just days later, on Nov. 15, in the Fabian Concert Series, McDuffie Center for Strings head Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianist Andrew Armstrong will be presenting a Beethoven sonata.
Also coming up is the Macon Pops’ second concert of the season. Steve Moretti and company will present “The Beatles, Rubber Soul & Revolver” on Nov. 17 at the Cox Capitol Theatre.
On Nov. 18, the Douglass Theatre will present an HD broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s “The Exterminating Angel,” a new work based on a 1962 film about a dinner party where the guests are unable to leave. This work had its premiere at the Salzburg Festival in 2016.
Once Thanksgiving is past, the holiday music takes over. Chances are the leftover turkey is still ensconced in the icebox when the Mercer Singers present “Lessons and Carols” at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Modeled after an event that has taken place on Christmas Eve at King’s College, Cambridge since 1918, this melding of words and music will take place on Dec. 1 and 2. When the ethereal voice sounds the opening strains of “Once in Royal David’s City,” it is a certainty that Christmas is on the way.
Just days later “The Nutcracker” arrives at the Grand Opera House for five days of performances, and in the midst of that grand event comes the Choral Society of Middle Georgia teaming up with the Mercer Choir for Handel’s “Messiah.” This seasonal favorite will also be presented at St. Joseph’s.
On Dec. 14 comes the Morning Music Club’s Annual Christmas Chorale. This concert is often the most popular event the club does, but this year that award may go to last week’s “Margery McDuffie Whatley and More,” featuring six members of the McDuffie clan.
Theater, too
While music is in command for the next few weeks, theater will also have its moments. Currently running at Warner Robins Little Theatre is “All the Great Books (abridged),” and coming soon is Theatre Macon’s “Beauty and the Beast” (Dec. 1-17), Macon Little Theatre’s “Annie” (Dec. 8-17) and Wesleyan College’s “Principal Principle” (Nov. 30-Dec. 2), about standardized testing.
If you want a 100 percent holiday show, head for Milledgeville, where the Milledgeville Players and the Georgia Military College fine arts program will team up for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Dec. 8-10), a production that promises a look at the way old-time radio used to be.
Contact Larry Fennelly at LarryFennelly@avantguild.com.
