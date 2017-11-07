Christmas music is on the horizon but first, this

More Videos 1:04 Houston unveils new school bus facility Pause 1:49 Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 2:56 Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 1:39 Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:30 White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New artistic director Alice Sheridan says there's a lot that's new in the 33rd season of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. The ballet brings in top professionals to dance with more than 100 local dancers and runs Dec. 6-10th at the Grand Opera House. Beau Cabell The Telegraph