Historic Macon Foundation’s annual Flea Market is highlight of events this weekend

Historic Macon Flea Market turns 40 Historic Macon Foundation set to hold its 40th Annual Flea Market Nov. 3-5. Director of Engagement Rachelle Wilson says the variety is large and every item for sale has a story -- some in writing. Historic Macon Foundation set to hold its 40th Annual Flea Market Nov. 3-5. Director of Engagement Rachelle Wilson says the variety is large and every item for sale has a story -- some in writing. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

