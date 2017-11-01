More Videos

  Historic Macon Flea Market turns 40

    Historic Macon Foundation set to hold its 40th Annual Flea Market Nov. 3-5. Director of Engagement Rachelle Wilson says the variety is large and every item for sale has a story -- some in writing.

Historic Macon Foundation set to hold its 40th Annual Flea Market Nov. 3-5. Director of Engagement Rachelle Wilson says the variety is large and every item for sale has a story -- some in writing.
Historic Macon Foundation set to hold its 40th Annual Flea Market Nov. 3-5. Director of Engagement Rachelle Wilson says the variety is large and every item for sale has a story -- some in writing. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Out & About

Historic Macon Foundation’s annual Flea Market is highlight of events this weekend

By Melanie Byas

melanie@retrowarehouse.com

November 01, 2017 10:10 AM

Historic Macon Foundation will host its 40th annual Flea Market this weekend at its Oglethorpe Street warehouse.

Friday’s Preview Party, which starts at 7 p.m., not only allows ticket holders the chance to shop before doors open to the public Saturday, but also provides a catered dinner with wine and brews by Macon Beer Company. Tickets are $20 for foundation members and $25 for nonmembers.

The flea market is free and open to the public 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

This event is the organization’s largest and most popular fundraiser. For more information and tickets, visit the Historic Macon Foundation website at www.historicmacon.org or call 478-742-5084.

Founding Allman Brothers Band member honored

Jaimoe Johanson, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, will receive the Harriet Tubman Act of Courage Award Friday. Shortly thereafter, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band will appear as special guests, along with Randall Bramblett, at the Georgia Jam,” headlined by The Marshall Tucker Band. Johanson’s award presentation is at 2 p.m. at the Tubman Museum, followed by the show at the Cox Capitol Theatre at 7 p.m.

More music next week

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will perform at The Grand Opera House on Nov. 8. Ranked at No. 84 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers,” Love has recorded and performed with Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Cher, Bette Midler, Shelley Fabares, Sam Cooke, Righteous Brothers, Elvis Presley and many others. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Morning Music Club will present “A Family Affair: Three Generations of Pianists” on Nov. 9, at Wesleyan College’s Porter Auditorium. The concert will feature Steinway artist Margery McDuffie Whatley, her daughters, Kendall and Lindsay Whatley, and her mother, Susan McDuffie. Robert McDuffie and Baxter James, a McDuffie grandchild, will make a special appearance. This free concert will begin at 7 p.m.

And then ...

“Quickstep to Murder,” a spoof on the “Dancing with the Stars” craze, will be staged Nov. 12 at the Eatonton Cotton Warehouse. This murder mystery dinner theater is written and performed by The Usual Suspects, the popular Georgia’s Lake Country group known for its ability to take a theme, create an original script, and fill it with humorous whodunit clues.

Space is limited, so reserved seating is required, and tickets will not be available at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.com or call 706-991-5119. Proceeds will benefit the Georgia Writers Museum.

Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.

