Think there’s nothing to do in Macon? Read this and think again

It’s amazing how a few days of cool weather can jolt us into realizing a special time of year is upon us. In addition to our usual abundance of music, theater and film, holiday events will kick-off within days.
Believe it or not, the opening event for the Museum of Arts and Sciences’ annual Festival of Trees is set for Nov. 8, followed by a black-tie gala the following night. Even more incredibly, the opening night for the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is just over a month away. Should we expect snow?
Theater, music and more
Fortunately for us, there are also a lot of exciting non-holiday events to be squeezed into the next few weeks. Theatre Macon’s production of “The Shadow Box,” a powerful and thought-provoking work, is entering its final weekend, while coming soon to Warner Robins Little Theatre is “All the Great Books (abridged).” If you loved “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged),” you won’t want to miss this comedy. For the little ones in Forsyth, the Backlot Players Children’s Theater Troupe will present daytime performances of “Sleeping Beauty” on Nov. 6 and 8.
Music, too, is on the horizon. On Nov. 2, Ward Stare will lead the Mercer University Orchestra. Stare, you will recall, is slated to conduct the Metropolitan Opera’s orchestra in the year ahead. Shifting gears, the Macon Pops Orchestra will be presenting the music of three Beatles records at the Cox Capitol Theatre at mid-month.
For movie buffs, Saturday night will bring the opening film in the Tubman Museum’s Drive-In Movie Series. “Corpse Bride” is free.
In the art department, Nov. 3 at the Macon Arts Alliance will see the opening of “The Holiday Show,” an exhibition of art and hand-crafted works running through Dec. 22.
For those who don’t mind the drive, recently opened at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art is “Making Africa,” an exhibit featuring works by more than 120 artists and designers from 22 countries. The High is the first venue in the U.S. to host this show, which will run through Jan. 7.
Seize upon local history
If you haven’t yet visited the Tubman Museum to see “Untold Stories: Macon’s African American History,” it’s high time. This collaboration between the Tubman and the Historic Macon Foundation offers just a hint of the phenomenal potential that our local history offers.
Macon itself is a giant living history museum, not only of music but of life in the 19th and early 20th centuries and of the soul-searing stories of the Jim Crow era, the civil rights movement, the struggle to desegregate schools, and the birth of segregation academies. The story of the fate of Baconsfield alone is worth a visit by travelers from near and far.
Macon is sitting on a treasure trove of history that will soon be lost. Where are the visionaries who will seize the precious opportunities?
Contact Larry Fennelly at LarryFennelly@avantguild.com.
Comments