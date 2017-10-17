10 Days Calendar

Friday
Oct. 20
Judgement House: “Pay Back…When Revenge Turns to Ruin”
A walk-thru drama that presents the truth of people’s choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this life and the next. $2. 478-374- 4560. www.plainfieldbaptist.com. Plainfield Baptist Church, 271 Plainfield Road, Eastman. 5-9 p.m.
Spirits of October
A guided walking tour through with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most interesting characters. $16, $13 for seniors, military and students, $12 children 12 and younger. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Historic Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6-8:30 p.m.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m.
Ken Medema, piano
Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music presents a guest artist recital of song and story-telling. Also performing will be the Mercer Singers and Mercer University Youth Choir to celebrate the opening of the Ken Medema collection in the Tarver Library at Mercer. Free. 478-301-5751. www.music.mercer.edu. Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer campus, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon presents the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama about terminal patients. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, $15 for children and students through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. 8 p.m.
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre presents Horton Foote’s Southern classic. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
Oct. 21
Deep Roots Festival
A cultural arts and music festival that brings historic downtown Milledgeville to life. It includes an antique car show, live entertainment ranging from bluegrass to rock ‘n’ roll, artist market and a "LittleRoots KidZone." The festival also plays host to a sanctioned barbecue cook-off contest. $6 advance, $8 at the door or $6 for 4 or more tickets. 478-414-4014. www.deeprootsfestival.com/. 136 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 10 a.m.-midnight.
Jazz and Arts on Riverdale
This year’s headliners are Mose Davis Trio, featuring Toni Byrd and Theresa Hightower. Other performers include Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband, Baatin and Top Secret, and Phillips Jazzy Jazz and Concert Band. The featured artist this year is Macon’s Sarah Tinsley Parker. You can also enjoy local artists’ booths, a kids play zone and food trucks. Free. 478.737.2771. 200 block of Riverdale Drive, Macon. Noon-6 p.m.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 20). 8 p.m.
Sunday
Oct. 22
Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017
Thomas the Tank Engine will be in Cordele for fun activities and rides for kids. 229-276-0755. samshortline.com/schedule. 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 20). 2:30 p.m.
Monday
Oct. 23
2017 Cultural Awards
The Macon Arts Alliance honors Christopher Dale Howard, Phillips Performing Arts, Stanley L. Roberts and Jim Crisp, winner of the Rosalyn Elkan Lifetime Achievement Award. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Oct. 24
Adam Estes, saxophone, and Amanda Johnston, collaborative piano
Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music presents a guest artist recital featuring a French repertoire. Free. 478-301-5751. www.music.mercer.edu. Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer campus, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Oct. 25
Chicago
The chart-topping, long-lived band mixes R&P, pop, blues and jazz. $50-$90. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Oct. 26
Used Book Sale
The Houston-Peach AAUW 52nd annual sale. Free admission. 478-918-3666. Galleria Mall, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville. Half Price Sale and Box & Bag Sale on Oct. 28. Proceeds go to projects, scholarship and, community. Noon-9 p.m.
Friday
Oct. 27
“Royal with Purpose”
Jarius Sanford and Bivens Walker star in a play based on 1 Peter 2:9. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m.
Saturday
Oct. 28
Child Safety Expo & Trick or Treat
Kids and their families can learn valuable, lifesaving information while having a great time! In addition to trick or treating and taking part in a costume parade. At noon, there will be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the number of s’mores made simultaneously. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. if you want to take part in the attempt. Free. 478-471-6868. www.coliseumhealthsystem.com. Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive; Macon. 10 a.m.
Chitlin Hoedown
Although the chitterlings are the centerpiece of the celebration, their consumption is not necessary for the enjoyment of the festival, which includes many other activities, arts and crafts, attractions and children’s activities. Free admission. Downtown Yatesville, 30 miles west of Macon on Ga. 74. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Green Tomato Festival
Celebrate the cooling off of fall. This quaint (and sometimes quirky) festival celebrates Juliette’s Hollywood fame and the Whistle Stop Cafe. Festivalgoers can wander through the shops and peruse a variety of booths selling everything from sterling silver and handmade-beaded jewelry to glass wind chimes and vintage art. And of course, fried green tomatoes. 478.974.1460. Downtown Juliette. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cemetery Crawl
Visit seven old cemeteries in Warner Robins on self-driven tour. $7.50 in advance, $10 day of event. 478-396-1549. Crawl starts at 1840 Watson Blvd. 1-4 p.m.
Sunday
Oct. 29
Green Tomato Festival
Downtown Juliette. (See Saturday, Oct. 28.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke
Rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform from their new album “Like An Arrow,” which features Gregg Allman on the closing track. With Aaron Lewis. $36.50 and up. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m.
