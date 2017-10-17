Jazz & Arts on Riverdale transforms neighborhood with music, art and food

Several local organizations have been hosting the One City Arts Festival, which features special exhibitions, concerts, presentations and programming in more than 20 events over 10 days.
One City Arts Festival began Oct. 13, and the city-wide collaboration continues throughout the weekend with several events scheduled through Sunday. Visit Macon365.com for more details about the remaining activities and events.
Music and art return to Riverdale
One of this year’s One City Arts Festival events depends on the generosity of the neighbors of Riverdale Drive, who will close their street to traffic and open their lawns Saturday for the enjoyment of others. It is then that their neighborhood will transform into the Jazz Association of Macon’s Jazz & Arts on Riverdale, an all-afternoon, family-friendly festival featuring music, art and food.
Returning as headliner this year is regional favorite, Mose Davis Trio, which is anchored by its classically-trained virtuoso namesake, who moves freely between the electric keyboard, acoustic piano, synthesizer and organ. The 2017 featured artist, Sarah Tinsley Parker, will be available to sign the official collectible poster she designed for the festival.
The Jazz Association of Macon, a non-profit founded in 1986, exists to support the uniquely American art form of jazz through informational, educational and performance activities in Macon and Middle Georgia. The largest of its three fundraisers, the Jazz & Arts on Riverdale festival is a great time to join the association, which gives back to the community in several ways.
The proceeds benefit two of the organization’s causes: the JAM Goes Back to School program, where professional musicians visit Middle Georgia schools to educate students on the individual roles in a jazz ensemble, and the Young Jazz Musician Scholarship for a high school senior or college freshman who plans to study jazz during college.
The free Jazz & Arts on Riverdale event is noon-6 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverdale Drive.
Tubman starts drive-in movie series
The nostalgia of “days long gone by the wayside” returns Oct. 28 when the Tubman Museum hosts the first film in its Back Lot Drive-In at The Tubman series. To launch its new drive-in initiative, the Tubman will feature Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride,” the 2005 animated musical fantasy film starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.
The showing in the Tubman’s Poplar Street lot begins at 8:30 p.m. The lot opens for drive-in parking at 6 p.m.
