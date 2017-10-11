10 Days Calendar

Friday
Oct. 13
October Bike Walk Commuter Breakfast
Connect with a social group of biking and walking commuters. Drop in any time during the meeting to mingle, eat and drink coffee. Taste and See Coffee Shop, 546 Poplar St., Macon. 7:30-9 a.m.
Photos & Textiles: Treasures From the Past
A rare glimpse into some of The Cannonball House’s seldom-seen photographs, and textiles and clothing items from their collection. $4-$8. 478-745-5982. www.cannonballhouse.org. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St., Macon. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com.
Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail
Featuring two attractions, The Attic and The Haunted Trail. 478-550-7829. For costs, visit www.museumofaviation.org and click on Upcoming Events. Located next to the Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base. 2 p.m.
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre presents Horton Foote’s Southern classic. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-11 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13; $5 Super Hero weekend for firefighters, police, military, teachers, nurses and more on with ID on Oct. 6-7. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
Oct. 14
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com.
Marian L. Thomas book signing
The local African-American author introduces her latest novel, “I Believe in Butterflies,” a fresh debate on the controversial One Drop Rule of racial identity. Free. 478-474-0161. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon. 2-4 p.m.
Trace Adkins
Popular county music baritone whose many hits include “Songs About Me,” “Arlington” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” $40. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. 7 p.m.
Halloween Ballroom Dance
Music by Chester Gibbs. Sponsored by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059. $8 members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 13.) 8 p.m.
“Hocus Pocus”
Three witch sisters cause havoc and hijinks. Come dressed in Halloween costume and enjoy free Halloween-themed refreshments. Free. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 8:30 p.m.
Hill Country Revival
The Texas-based country band, featuring Macon native Lance Daniel on lead vocals, performs along with two other Texas bands, Billy Eli and the Footnotes. $5. 512-804-9934. www.thebirdstage.com. Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sunday
Oct. 15
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com.
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 13.) 2:30 p.m.
Amy Drinkwater & the QBOP Band
Jazz band with Christian vocals. Part of the Music & the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon. 4 p.m.
Judgement House: “Pay Back…When Revenge Turns to Ruin”
A walk-thru drama that presents the truth of people’s choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this life and the next. $2. 478-374- 4560. www.plainfieldbaptist.com. Plainfield Baptist Church, 271 Plainfield Road, Eastman. 5-9 p.m.
Monday
Oct. 16
McDuffie Student Concert
The students of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings will perform a student solo and chamber ensemble concert. Free. The Bell House, 315 College St., Macon. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Oct. 17
“American Tales”
The Mercer University Wind Ensemble will join with the Mary Persons High School Concert Band for a program highlighting American composers. Free. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Oct. 18
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St.
Thursday
Oct. 19
Jonathan Poe
Part of Third Thursday Organ Interludes. The 30-minute concerts are followed by an optional lunch for $10 in the church Social Hall at 12:30 p.m. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. 478-745-1631 ext. 120 or 478-394-4720. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon
Spirits of October
A guided walking tour through with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most interesting characters. $16, $13 for seniors, military and students, $12 children 12 and younger. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Historic Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6-8:30 p.m.
Friday
Oct. 20
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon presents the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama about terminal patients. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, $15 for children and students through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Oct. 21
Craft Fair
All sorts of handmade crafts and foods will be available. Free admission. 478-731-5538. Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gospel singing
Logan Simth, Becky Hataway and Abundant Grace with special guest Savannah Bell and South Georgia Quartet. Free, love offering will be taken. 478-365-6380 or 478-956-7858. Byron City Auditorium, 401 Main St., Byron. 6:30 p.m.
Dixie Jubilee
Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Celtic music. $10. 229-868-7114. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119 W. College Street, McRae-Helena. 7-9 p.m.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 20). 8 p.m.
Sunday
Oct. 22
Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017
Thomas the Tank Engine will be in Cordele for fun activities and rides for kids. 229-276-0755. samshortline.com/schedule. 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 20). 2:30 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments