Now’s the time to get your family to a state park

So you’ve already had your fantasy football draft parties, scheduled your DVR for all the fall TV premieres, and probably booked your weekends solid with the prospect of themed college football tailgating, but there is still hope for you to immerse yourself into fall, … even in the 90-degree Georgia heat.
Recently I had the opportunity to “get out of Dodge” to Red Top Mountain State Park at Lake Allatoona, and it’s been confirmed: I’ve caught the camping bug. Having abandoned Disney for the remainder of 2017 and all of 2018, my tribe is seeking adventure and fellowship in the outdoors and is building up an awesome inventory of Georgia state park camping sites. While we have yet to hit them all, here’s a list of a few we’ve checked out or plan to visit. Recommendations (along with site suggestions) are key to a great camping experience, so grab a map, buy a pass and book a reservation now through the spring, because the best sites fill up fast.
▪ Get a two-for-one when you camp at Florence Marina, the tranquil lake campsite, just minutes from Omaha Brewing and close to Providence Canyon, where you can witness the wonderment of Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon.
▪ Another double bonus and within an hour of Macon, Indian Springs, with its healing waters and the cascading waters of High Falls, offers dozens of great sites with water views and access. Add a visit to Dauset Trails conveniently located between the two and you’ve got a weekend the family will never forget.
▪ Skidaway Island features not only marshland and intercoastal beauty but proximity to historic Savannah and the beaches of Tybee. Wildlife watching opportunities are enhanced by the site’s proximity to the Southeastern Coast Paddling Trail.
▪ We’ve recently been turned on to Mistletoe State Park in Appling. Between the lake beach, back-country trails, and fishing opportunities, this premier campground on Clarks Hill Lake near the Savannah River is an inviting and relaxing nearby retreat.
▪ The rugged terrain of Tallulah Gorge, with its rim trials and overlooks, calls to people from across the Southeast. Rock climbers, bikers, kayakers and the average family flock to the suspension bridge dangling 80 feet above the river. Rich geocaching and whitewater options make the location ideal for the advanced camper year-round.
▪ Vistas, cave tours, hiking, disc golf and more have thousands upon thousands visiting Cloudland Canyon yearly. Yurts, cottages, RV sites and backpacking sites offer a great jumping off point for the dozens of other outdoor opportunities and events.
▪ Located on prime river frontage, Chattahoochee Bend has become a significant draw for the metro Atlantan and Middle Georgian since its recent renovations. The proximity to Banning Mills adds another dimension to the usual camp out with its zip lines and horseback riding. Check it out!
▪ In the same theme — and if overnighting is out of the question — you can still enjoy a ton of great activities this weekend at Georgia state parks, since coincidentally it’s Your State Park Day. With events ranging from river cleanups to beach sweeps to playground restoration, you can enjoy a great day of service at the parks alongside some great programming. With star gazing at Pine Mountain, re-enactments at Jarrell Plantation, hikes at Amicalola and more, there is something for everyone.
If long travel time is out of the question, there are still some awesome things happening both indoors and outdoors this weekend you should checkout. There’s the Heart of Georgia Air Show in Eastman, always a great experience. Food, flights and interactive exhibits make it worth a short run down the road. The Open Streets Parade Sunday should draw hundreds downtown, while the “Trial of Goldilocks,” “The Lion King Jr.” at Theater Macon and the “Princess and the Frog” “dancical” at the Douglas look entertaining. Coliseum’s car show in support of prostate cancer education and services and the ever popular MAS Feathers and Feelers round out my list for the weekend.
Well, I hope this inspired a few people out there to grab their tents, backpacks and canoes and head out into the wild. Book sooner than later, because the best locations are gone months in advance. Check for specials, and join the club. Happy trails, and don’t forget to save me some s’mores.
Christopher Tsavatewa is the director of experiential learning at Middle Georgia State University and an overly engaged resident. You can follow him on Facebook and criticize his grammar.
