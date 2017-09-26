10 Days Calendar

Friday
Sept. 29
Fall Bazaar
Huge area of gently used items, vintage market, international and national market, holiday items and crafts, home canning and gift shop. Free. Vineville Baptist Church. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 5-8 p.m.
Joey Stuckey Alive Day
Family friendly concert featured bands and performers from across Georgia in honor of beloved blind guitarist and producer Joey Stuckey. Free. 828-350-8158. Third Street Park, Macon. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29.
“Of Mice and Men”
John Steinbeck’s tragic tale of friendship brought to the stage. $18 for adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, students, children and military $12 a person for groups of 10 or more. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
“Reserve Two for Murder”
A play within play set 500 years in the future. As the play unfolds the theater is plunged into total darkness. Chilling things start to happen, including murder. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military. 478-994- 0443. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
“Big Love”
An Obie Award-winning play about 50 brides. For mature audiences only $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty and staff and non-Georgia College students, $5 for Georgia College students and $9 for groups of 10 or more. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College. 478-445-4226. www.gcsutickets.com. 7:30 p.m.
“Disney’s Lion King, Jr.”
Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company performs musical. $15 for adults, $12 for children. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Sept. 30
The Days and Times of Jarrell Plantation
Learn about the Civil War, industrialization, WWI, and WWII as living historians and volunteers explain how these events affected the Jarrell family and society as a whole. $4-$6.50 478-986-5172. Jarrell Plantation State Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
19th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament
All proceeds benefit Houston County Meals on Wheels. Four-person scramble. Shotgun start. $50. 478-328-7533. www.thewaterfordgolfclub.com. 620 Ga. 96, Bonaire. 1 p.m. Lunch at 11:30.
Fall Bazaar
Vineville Baptist Church. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 29.) 5-8 p.m. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Of Mice and Men”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Sept. 29.) 7:30 p.m.
“Reserve Two for Murder”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, Sept. 29) 7:30 p.m.
“Big Love”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College. (See Friday, Sept. 29.) 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Oct. 1
Open Streets Macon
A 1.5 mile stretch of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A. L. Miller Village. Organized by Bike Walk Macon, the event is a car-free celebration of public space — bringing people of all ages and communities together to walk, skate, bike, play and re-imagine how residents use the streets. Along the route, pedestrians can expect to find various interactive activities for the whole family, including tango lessons, yoga, hula hooping, break dancing and more. There will also be historic walking tours of the Napier neighborhood near the route as well as live music, bike repair stations and a corn hole tournament. Free. 2-6 p.m.
“Big Love”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College. (See Friday, Sept. 29.) 2 p.m.
“Disney’s Lion King, Jr.”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 29.) 2:30 p.m.
“Reserve Two for Murder”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, Sept. 29) 2:30 p.m.
The Gettys
Modern hymns. $20. 478-477-7251. www.ingleside.org. Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon. 6:30 p.m
Tuesday
Oct. 3
“Honoring the Jazz Masters”
Featuring the Swing Division Quartet with Kevin Whalen on trumpet, Ben Weatherford on guitar, Paul Vaillancourt on drums and Chris Enghauser on bass. Free, a $10 donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu/music. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Oct. 5
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m.
Friday
Oct. 6
Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Oct. 5.)
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. (See Thurday, Oct. 5.) 7-11 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13; $5 Super Hero weekend for firefighters, police, military, teachers, nurses and more on with ID on Oct. 6-7. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
Oct. 7
Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Oct. 5.)
Trick-or-Treat Trail
Paint a pumpkin to take home, play games, and take a hike on our not-so-haunted trail to collect candy. Costumes are strongly encouraged. $6.50. Free for children. A $5 per car parking fee is required. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. 770-504-2277. 5-8 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. (See Friday, Oct. 6.) 8:15 p.m.-midnight
Sunday
Oct. 8
Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Oct. 5.)
Macon Film Guild: “A Ghost Story”
Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in a movie about a different kind of haunting. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments