Out & About Calendar for September 29, 2017.

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Open Streets Macon
A 1.5 mile stretch of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A. L. Miller Village. Organized by Bike Walk Macon, the event is a car-free celebration of public space — bringing people of all ages and communities together to walk, skate, bike, play and re-imagine how residents use the streets. Along the route, pedestrians can expect to find various interactive activities for the whole family, including tango lessons, yoga, hula hooping, break dancing and more. There will also be historic walking tours of the Napier neighborhood near the route as well as live music, bike repair stations and a corn hole tournament. Free. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 1.
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. Oct. 5-15.
Central Georgia Greek Festival
Greek heritage and culture celebrated with live music, dancing, food and tours of the restored Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Free. 478-621-0744. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 First St., Macon. 11 a.m. Oct. 13-15.
LIVE MUSIC
The Gettys
Modern hymns. $20. 478-477-7251. www.ingleside.org. Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
“Honoring the Jazz Masters”
Featuring the Swing Division Quartet with Kevin Whalen on trumpet, Ben Weatherford on guitar, Paul Vaillancourt on drums and Chris Enghauser on bass. Free, a $10 donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit music scholarships or the Georgia College Department of Music. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu/music. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Brian McKnight
R&B singer and instrumentalist. Free with admission to Georgia National Fair. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
Aletheia Piano Trio
Part of the Macon Concert Association 2017-2018 season. $25 adults, $10 students. Season ticket prices are $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. Burden Parlor, Olive Swann Porter Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
River Whyless
Folk band. $15 or 2 for $25. 478-957-7728. www.libraryballroom.com. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 12.
Scott Sharrard & The Brickyard Band
Scott Sharrad was the musical director and lead guitarist for the Gregg Allman Band. $25-35. 478-257-6391. coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Trace Adkins
Popular county music baritone whose many hits include “Songs About Me,” “Arlington” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” $40. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
Samantha Fish
The blues guitarist and singer will perform with her six-piece band. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Oct. 17.
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. Oct. 18.
Gospel singing
Logan Simth, Becky Hataway and Abundant Grace with special guest Savannah Bell and South Georgia Quartet. Free, love offering will be taken. 478-365-6380 or 478-956-7858. Byron City Auditorium, 401 Main St., Byron. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
Dixie Jubilee
Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Celtic music. $10. 229-868-7114. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119 W. College Street, McRae-Helena. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
Chicago
The chart-topping, long-lived band mixes R&P, pop, blues and jazz. $50-$90. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Alex Williams
Rising young country music outlaw star. Along with Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis. $36.50-$52. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Blackberry Smoke
Rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform from their new album “Like An Arrow,” which features Gregg Allman on the closing track. With Aaron Lewis. $36.50 and up. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
THEATER
“Of Mice and Men”
John Steinbeck’s tragic tale of friendship brought to the stage. $18 for adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, students, children and military $12 a person for groups of 10 or more. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30.
“Disney’s Lion King, Jr.”
Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company performs musical. $15 for adults, $12 for children. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. Sept. 29, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
“Reserve Two for Murder”
A play within play set 500 years in the future. As the play unfolds the theater is plunged into total darkness. Chilling things start to happen, including murder. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military. 478-994- 0443. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
“Big Love”
An Obie Award-winning play about 50 brides. For mature audiences only $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty and staff and non-Georgia College students, $5 for Georgia College students and $9 for groups of 10 or more. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College. 478-445-4226. www.gcsutickets.com. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre presents Horton Foote’s Southern classic. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Rd, Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 13-14 and 18-21; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 22.
Met: “Die Zauberflöte”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Oct. 14.
“Royal with Purpose”
Jarius Sanford and Bivens Walker star in a play based on 1 Peter 2:9. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Good News Bluegrass Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-9 p.m. Randy Greenway and Shadow Riders. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “A Ghost Story”
Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in a movie about a different kind of haunting. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Savoring the South
The Federated Garden Clubs of Macon is hosting a lecture, book signing and luncheon with Kathryn Aalto, author of the 2016 New York Times Bestseller, “The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh: A walk through the forest that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood.” Travel to the magical places where Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their friends live and play. $40 includes lunch. 478-742-0921 for reservations, which must be made by Oct. 3. Mable White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10.
Marian L. Thomas book signing
The local African-American author introduces her latest novel, “I Believe in Butterflies,” a fresh debate on the controversial One Drop Rule of racial identity. Free. 478-474-0161. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 14.
FUNDRAISERS
19th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament
All proceeds benefit Houston County Meals on Wheels. Four-person scramble. Shotgun start. $50. 478-328-7533. www.thewaterfordgolfclub.com. 620 Ga. 96, Bonaire. 1 p.m. Sept. 30. Lunch at 11:30.
GALLERY EXHIBITIONS
“Abstract”
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Free. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 13.
“Garden Hues”
Featuring prints by artist and University of Georgia professor and department chair Melissa Harshman. Free. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Exhibit runs through Sept. 29.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 30.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 4.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. www.fortvalleymainstreet.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Fall Bazaar
Huge area of gently used items, vintage market, international and national market, holiday items and crafts, home canning and gift shop. Free. Vineville Baptist Church. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30.
Fall Festival
Carnival games, face painting, hay ride, pony rides, cake walk, food and more. Free to attend. First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. www.fbcxmacon.org. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Fall Festival, Car Show and BBQ
Free inflatables, games and fun for the whole family. Barbecue plates $8 to benefit missions. 478-935-8632. www.lizellabaptist.net. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road. For more info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4.
HALLOWEEN
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13; $5 Super Hero weekend for firefighters, police, military, teachers, nurses and more on with ID on Oct. 6-7. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and 31.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 7-11 p.m. other nights. Oct. 5, 6,13,14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.
Trick-or-Treat Trail
Paint a pumpkin to take home, play games, and take a hike on our not-so-haunted trail to collect candy. Costumes are strongly encouraged. $6.50. Free for children. A $5 per car parking fee is required. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. 770-504-2277. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7.
ET CETERA
Joey Stuckey Alive Day
Family friendly concert featured bands and performers from across Georgia in honor of beloved blind guitarist and producer Joey Stuckey. Free. 828-350-8158. Third Street Park, Macon. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29.
The Days and Times of Jarrell Plantation
Learn about the Civil War, industrialization, WWI, and WWII as living historians and volunteers explain how these events affected the Jarrell family and society as a whole. $4-$6.50 478-986-5172. Jarrell Plantation State Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
“All the Great Books (abridged) auditions
Seeking performers for play. 478-952-8358. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker
The Academy of Dance is hosting auditions for local youths to take to the stage with an international ballet group. 478- 922-6220. www.nutcracker.com/youth-auditions. Ages 12-18 3:30 p.m., ages 6-11 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Performance is 3 p.m. Dec. 30.
Middle Georgia State student organization seeks artwork for exhibit
Local artists are invited to submit their work for an exhibit to be hosted by Middle Georgia State University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, a student organization, at Ampersand Guild in downtown Macon on Oct. 16. The theme for the show is “inclusiveness.” All forms of art are welcome, including statues, 3D art, photography and oil paintings. For more information, contact Demarcus Beckham at beckhamdemarcus@gmail.com or Ampersandguild@gmail.com. Deadline to submit work is Oct. 13.
Auditions for “Annie”
Macon Theatre production seeks performers. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14 for children ages 7-13 and under 5 feet tall. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for adults and teens ages 14 and older. Please being sheet music arrive prepared to sing 16 bars of any style music. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Rd, Macon. Performance dates are Dec. 8-17.
“Small Works” exhibit
Works must be 8x10 inches or smaller, frames cannot be larger than 11x14 inches. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. in Ingleside Village, Macon. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Exhibit runs from Oct. 20-Nov. 14.
