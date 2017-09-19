Center Park at Centerville offers free outdoor Disney film

It’s happened before.
Families have come to Center Park at Centerville’s manicured greenspace and spread blankets, set up lawn chairs, run around and played, had a bite to eat and then settled back at dusk to watch a family film.
It will happen again Saturday when organizers put up the big inflatable screen and welcome others from Middle Georgia to the live-action Disney film “Beauty and the Beast.”
For free.
“People start showing up around 6 p.m.,” said Kate Hogan, Centerville’s director of marketing and economic development. “Vendors are ready then with treats like shaved ice for sale but we hope people bring their dinner and have a picnic. It should be dark enough to get the movie going by a little after 8.”
Hogan said there will also be bounce houses and other inflatable fun for kids at a $5 for all-you-can-bounce rate.
“This is the fourth Popcorn in the Park event,” Hogan said. “We’ve shown “Sing,” “Mulan” and “The Secret Life Pets.” Oh yeah — dogs on leashes are welcome to come with you to play and have fun at Center Park.”
Other events already held at the park include farmers markets which have just wrapped up for the year and food truck Fridays with the next scheduled Oct. 6.
Hogan said there will be a large fall festival at Center Park at Centerville on Oct. 28.
Development of the park is part of a larger town center master plan adopted by the city in 2016, according to Hogan. She said city officials look to invest $4-$8 million in phases to complete the park by 2022. Finished, it will include varieties of leisure and play spaces such as open greenspaces, a splash pad, sports areas, a pavilion, five miles of walking trails and a 1,500 person amphitheater.
But already, Hogan said there is plenty of green, open space for community enjoyment.
“We’re just so excited to be offering this and other events for residents and all of Middle Georgia,” she said. “We hope to see you there. And popcorn’s free.”
Hogan added the event has a bonus. She said the evening should be bug and mosquito free because Bug House Pest Control is a sponsor and will fog to rid the park of the pesky little beasts.
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Popcorn in the Park
Where: Center Park at Centerville, 103 East Church St., Centerville, Ga.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Movie around 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Information: www.facebook.com/centerparkatcenterville
